Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery is an isometric throwback to the days of 90s PC games with “I spy” mechanics. Find out what Luke thinks of the free title from Kiary Games.

Although it’s a newer title made for mobile devices this game feels like something you’d find in the mid-90s and we mean that in an endearing way.

You are a private detective. After receiving a letter from your father, asking for help, you go to the small town of Redcliff.
The city is completely empty. Where have all the inhabitants gone? What happened to your father?
This is what you have to find out. Explore the city, find clues, solve puzzles, open locks to advance your investigation. The game is a mixture of escape the room and classic quests.

