Undead World: Hero Survival game review

3.5
Features
Graphics
Audio
Replay Value
Ads & Notifications
Undead World: Hero Survival is a free-to-play survival RPG strategy game from DoubleDown Interactive LLC. This game has you play through a war story of survival and adventure as Cady and Conor Search for the zombie cure. You will need to recruit, upgrade and battle your heroes to survive the zombie apocalypse. This game features multiple game modes including, war games in Midtown, PvP in the Arena, and the idle gauntlet mode on the Zombie Express.
By Luke Gaul

Undead World: Hero Survival is a free-to-play survival RPG strategy game from DoubleDown Interactive LLC. This game has you play through a war story of survival and adventure as Cady and Conor Search for the zombie cure.

You will need to recruit, upgrade and battle your heroes to survive the zombie apocalypse. This game features multiple game modes including, war games in Midtown, PvP in the Arena, and the idle gauntlet mode on the Zombie Express.

Listen or watch our review to see what we think of Undead World: Hero Survival.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

Luke Gaul

