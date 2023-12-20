The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, often just called the Arlo Essential, marks a significant shift in Arlo’s approach to home security. This camera stands out as it eliminates the need for the company’s previously required and costly base station. It’s packed with almost every conceivable safety feature, offering a comprehensive security solution without the extra hardware hassle.

This past summer saw Arlo introduce a second generation for its Essential line, updating a few of its existing products and adding a video doorbell in the process. Here, we’ll take a look at its Essential Outdoor Camera, its features, and my impressions of the experience. More specifically, this will be the HD version of the camera; a 2K model can typically be had for about $50 more.

Cost-Effective Without Compromising on Features

Key Highlights:

No Need for a Base Station: The Arlo Essential operates independently of a base station or SmartHub, although compatible with them for additional features like local storage access.

Versatile Use: Designed for both indoor and outdoor environments, it offers flexibility in monitoring different areas of your home.

Feature-Rich: From 1080p video to advanced detection capabilities like person, package, vehicle, and animal detection, the camera is equipped with a range of functionalities. Again, if you're looking for 2K resolution, that's available for a slight premium.

Top Features at a Glance:

1080p video quality

130° field of view

Indoor and outdoor compatibility

Two-way audio and color night vision

Comprehensive motion detection with customization

Spotlight and siren for added security

Solar power compatibility and rechargeable batteries

Local and cloud storage options

A Closer Look at Functionality and Design

The Arlo Essential impresses with its array of features. It provides advanced object detection, distinguishing between people, packages, vehicles, and animals, enhancing its utility for different user needs. Its 130° viewing angle offers a broad view of your surroundings, while the spotlight feature effectively deters intruders. However, the siren’s volume might not be as loud as some users expect, particularly when compared to models like the Arlo Ultra.

Battery Life and Solar Capabilities

Although the battery is touted to last six months, real-world usage suggests a faster depletion rate. The Essential Solar Panel ($50), allows for solar-powered operation helps align with sustainable energy trends and keeps things going for pretty much all day, every day.

Pricing: Affordable Within Its Class

Priced at $50.00 for a single unit, the Arlo Essential is reasonably priced, especially when compared to competitors like Google Nest. The prospect of bundling it with the solar panel adds value, and if you’re buying multiple cameras at once, you’ll save there, too.

1 Camera – $50

2 Cameras – $95

3 Cameras – $140

4 Cameras – $185

Subscription Plans and Storage

The camera comes with a trial of Arlo Secure, after which a subscription is needed for full feature access. While some features are locked behind this paywall, the plan is relatively affordable. Choose from plans as low as $5/mo. for one camera or $13/mo. for unlimited cameras. Things get even cheaper if you purchase an annual plan.

Home Automation Compatibility

Compatible with common smart home systems like Alexa, Google Assistant, and more uniquely, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings (with the base station), the Essential integrates well into a smart home ecosystem.

App Usability and Installation

While the Arlo app has mixed reviews, it provides sufficient functionality for camera settings and monitoring. The DIY installation process is straightforward, catering to home improvement enthusiasts. For first-time users and those just dabbling in home security things don’t get much easier.

Pros:

No base station required

Comprehensive detection features

Flexible indoor and outdoor use

Affordable pricing

Good smart home integration

Cons:

Some features behind a subscription paywall

Battery life may vary

Siren volume could be better

The Arlo Essential emerges as a very compelling option for those seeking a robust, versatile, and user-friendly security camera. Its independence from a base station, combined with its array of features and affordable pricing, makes it an attractive choice for both Arlo enthusiasts and newcomers to home security.

As someone who has tested and used a number of Arlo products over the last few years I like the brand’s direction. The app has gotten more intuitive, the products more well-rounded, and the pricing lower. Pretty hard to argue with that, right?