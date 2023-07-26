The Arlo Pro 5S 2K outdoor security camera, priced at $249.99, is a worthy upgrade from its predecessor, the Pro 4 Spotlight Camera.

While it shares many similarities with the Pro 4, the Pro 5S offers dual-band Wi-Fi, a low-power mode, and support for Arlo’s SecureLink technology, making it a compelling choice. However, it lacks compatibility with Apple’s HomeKit platform, which may be a drawback for some users.

The Pro 5S 2K boasts improved battery life compared to its predecessor, lasting up to eight months with the new Low Power mode. This mode captures snapshots instead of video clips, conserving battery power.

The camera’s imaging specifications remain the same, capturing 2K video with a 160-degree field of view, featuring a motion-activated spotlight and color night vision.

Five Features You Should Know

High-Quality Video: The Arlo Pro 5S 2K captures detailed 2K video footage, delivering clear and sharp visuals for effective surveillance. Advanced Security Features: With a built-in motion-activated spotlight, color night vision, and intelligent alerts, the camera offers enhanced security measures to detect and deter potential threats. Dual-Band Wi-Fi: The inclusion of dual-band Wi-Fi ensures a more reliable and stable connection, allowing for seamless streaming and remote access to your camera feed. Easy Installation and Flexibility: The camera can be easily installed outdoors with a weather-resistant design and adjustable mounting options, providing flexibility in positioning. Integration and Compatibility: The Arlo Pro 5S 2K is compatible with popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the SmartThings home automation platform, allowing for convenient control and integration into your smart home ecosystem.

The Pro 5S 2K supports both motion and sound detection, and offers smart motion detection features with a subscription. It also supports local storage when connected to an Arlo Smart Hub.

The Pro 5S 2K is managed through the Arlo Secure mobile app, which provides easy access to camera settings and recordings. The app allows for customization of motion detection settings, video quality, and power management options, including the Low Power mode.

The camera is compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the SmartThings home automation platform. But, as mentioned at the top, it lacks support for Apple HomeKit, which may be a deciding or limiting factor for Apple users.

Installing the Pro 5S 2K is a straightforward process, and the camera delivers excellent video quality with detailed footage during the day and clear black-and-white captures at night. Motion and sound alerts are prompt, and two-way communication works well.

The camera integrates smoothly with an Arlo Home Security System and offers reliable smart alerts for detecting packages and distinguishing between people, pets, and vehicles.

Target User

The Arlo Pro 5S 2K is targeted towards users who prioritize advanced security features and high-quality video footage in an outdoor security camera. It is suitable for homeowners or individuals who want to monitor their property, deter potential intruders, and keep a close eye on their surroundings.

The camera’s integration with smart home systems and voice assistants makes it appealing to users who want to incorporate it into their existing smart home setups. Overall, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K caters to individuals who value reliable security, seamless integration, and exceptional video performance in their outdoor surveillance systems.

Final Thoughts

In summary, the Arlo Pro 5S 2K is a feature-rich outdoor security camera that provides high-quality video, extensive third-party integrations, and convenient installation.

It offers premium features such as color night vision, a built-in spotlight and siren, intelligent alerts, and voice controls. However, the need for a subscription plan for advanced features should be considered.

If you require dual-band Wi-Fi and extended battery life, the Pro 5S 2K is a worthwhile investment at $250.