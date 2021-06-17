Advertisements
ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush review

3.6
The ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush comes with eight brush heads, features five brushing modes, and a budget-friendly price tag. It's the the sort of device you reach for to help you get into good habits particular when it comes to oral hygiene.
By AndroidGuys

As an outlet that gets to review a wide variety of mobile-related accessories, we are sometimes afforded the opportunity to check out other items. Sometimes they’re tech-based gadgets, sometimes they’re more broad in scope. Today sees us taking a look at the ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush.

You should be brushing your teeth at least twice a day. Are you? How often are you replacing that toothbrush? Surely, you’re not using the same old one for months or years on end.

ATMOKO Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Test Drive posts are our way of sharing immediate impressions and early reactions to products, apps, and services. Not to be construed as a full review, these are first-blush looks at things we think you’d enjoy.

The ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush ($23) is the sort of device you reach for to help you get into good habits. Not only does it come with numerous brush heads, it also features five different modes.

Simply plug the toothbrush in for four hours and you’ll find that it is strong enough for two brushings per day over 30 days. It’s lightweight and packs easily for an overnight stay or week camping.

The built-in light indicator lets you see which mode you’re in, plus you’ll also know how much battery is left when done brushing. Speaking of which, the toothbrush has mini-timers (30 seconds) so that you can focus on the different areas in your mouth.

Features

  • 8 Dupont brush heads
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • 5 modes (whitening, cleaning, sensitive, polishing, massage)
  • 30 days usage per charge

Early Impressions

We appreciate the number of brush heads included with the toothbrush as it helps provide peace of mind knowing we can throw them out every quarter.

The light indicator is a nice touch so we can see that we’re moving from massage to whiten mode. We would like for things to be a little more distinct lighting-wise but we can overlook for the price.

The same could be said for the charging as you need to supply your own power adapter. With that said, the USB plug is one that’s readily available and you’re only charging about once per month. Indeed, you can plug it into your PC should be be in a pinch.

You won’t find any warranty information in the box, nor does Amazon’s listing help, but the ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush does comes with a one-year warranty. And if you register it with the brand’s website, you’ll get a second year at no extra cost. A 45-day money-back guarantee lets you return the unit with no questions asked for a full refund.

Where to Buy

You can learn more about the ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush at the brand’s website where you can also register for an extended warranty. To purchase one you’ll ultimately end up at Amazon where it’s currently $23.

Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.

