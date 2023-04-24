I was recently scrolling through my Instagram killing too many minutes in my day and I was presented with an ad for Casely. I’d never heard of the company, but the cases surprised me by how unique the graphics were on each. I reached out to the Casely team, and they sent me over two cases and the PowerPods charging bank to take for a spin.

Designs Independent Artists

Independent artists or curated organizations design each product on Casely’s site. You even get a card to follow the artist in each box. For my review, I received the Opposites Attract Bold by Maus Haus case and PowerPod along with a curated edition Bold Case from the Vincent VanGogh Museum.

Both offer stunning artwork. The Maus Haus Opposites Attract is more modern, and almost material in its look. Of course, Van Gogh is creepy and amazing as the case should be for the famed painter. Each of the phone cases features Casely’s Bold protection. This is a dual construction surrounding offering both hard and softer drop absorption.

Daily Use

In normal carrying, I found both the Bold cases lived up to expectations. These do add extra bulk, but not enough to make them feel like bricks in your pocket. The inner silicone casing holds the secure while the outer hard shell adds protection and a good feel in the hand.

I haven’t dropped my iPhone while testing, but I think it’s safe to safe these will hold up to most normal drop tests. Between the soft inner shell and the outer case protection seems substantial.

I’ve been just as impressed with the PowerPod. This small pebble-shaped MagSafe charger pack matches the Opposites Attract case and aligns perfectly with the Mag-capable rings built into both cases. The 5000mAh battery cell should charge your iPhone from completely dead once, but can easily be used to top off midday multiple times.

The charging mechanism outputs 15 Watts over both MagSafe and the USB-C port. This makes sure you are covered even with other devices outside of the MagSafe ecosystem. The same is true for Qi-capable devices like earbuds. The PowerPod is reverse compatible with this protocol as well making it a well-rounded triple-threat charger on the go.

Giving Back

For every case and PowerPod that Casely sells, the company gives back to a different charitable foundation each month. The current contributions of April will be sent to the Organization of Autism Research. Casely calls this program Every Case Counts.

Last year in 2022 Casely donated over $180,000 to different charities. This perspective of companies being more involved in community efforts is a growing trend in tech that I truly hope continues. Yes, the eco-friendly packaging Casely also includes is great but actually cash donations to those that are in need of all the help it can get is the extra mile.

Conclusion

Casely has left a positive impression on me in my testing period with its products. Not only are the build quality of the devices great, but the approach from the design to the collaboration with charitable organizations makes the brand stand out.

You can snag cases you like in the site’s store. There you will find numerous artists’ features on Casely’s standard cases, Bold cases, and PowerPods. You can show your personality in multiple ways. Whether you like your accessories to match or like contrasting graphics, Casely has you covered. Each Bold + MagSafe Collection case will cost you $40, while the PowerPods are $60.