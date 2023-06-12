The EcoFlow Glacier is a game-changer in the world of portable refrigeration as it is the first of its kind to feature a fridge, freezer, and ice maker in one machine. With its durable design, dual-zone cooling, and advanced power management capabilities, this compact refrigerator is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts and frequent travelers.

The Glacier’s intelligent app control, efficient cooling performance, and versatile storage options make it an ideal companion for camping trips, road adventures, and picnics. Stay chilled and enjoy fresh food and drinks wherever you go with the EcoFlow Glacier, the ultimate portable refrigerator for the adventurous soul.

Features

Compact and robust design with a 38-liter capacity

Dual-zone cooling for simultaneous storage of frozen and chilled items

Advanced power management with support for multiple power sources

Efficient cooling performance with precise temperature control

Intelligent app control with remote monitoring

In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected and powered up on the go has become essential. If you’re not connected to a grid of some sorts, you’re at least using something with a battery — or so it sure seems.

EcoFlow, a leader in portable power solutions, presents the EcoFlow Glacier, a remarkable portable refrigerator designed to keep your food and beverages fresh and chilled no matter where your adventures take you. With its innovative features and premium rugged design, the Glacier is the perfect companion for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, road-trippers, and anyone who values convenience and reliability.

The EcoFlow Glacier is a compact and sturdy portable refrigerator that boasts a 38-liter capacity. Its sleek and modern design, combined with robust build quality, ensures that it can withstand the rigors of outdoor environments.

As tough as this refrigerator is, it looks altogether futuristic and like something you’d find in a cutting-edge kitchen ten years from now. The Glacier features a durable stainless steel exterior, reinforced corners, an IPX4 rating, and a sturdy handle for easy transportation. With its ergonomic and user-friendly design, it’s a breeze to set up and operate.

While you can opt for a single zone at 38 liters, you can also set up for a dual-zone system. The Glacier offers dual-zone cooling, allowing you to independently set different temperatures for the two compartments. This feature is incredibly useful for storing different types of food and beverages simultaneously, such as frozen goods in one zone and chilled drinks in the other.

Powered by EcoFlow’s cutting-edge battery technology, the Glacier can operate for up to 40 hours on a single charge using the optional external battery. It also supports multiple power sources, including AC, DC, and solar, ensuring you have a reliable power supply wherever you are.

The Glacier utilizes a high-performance compressor that provides rapid cooling and maintains precise temperature control. It can cool all the way down to -4°F (-20°C) which means you’ll have no problems keeping things on ice. Oh, and speaking of which, the Glacier can even create ice cubes. In fact, just 12 minutes is all it takes to make 18 ice cubes.

With the dedicated EcoFlow app, you can monitor and control the Glacier’s settings remotely. Adjust the temperature, check the battery status, and even receive notifications when the power source changes.

The Glacier offers versatile storage options, including a removable wire basket and adjustable dividers, allowing you to organize your items efficiently. Its low-power mode helps conserve energy, making it ideal for long camping trips or off-grid adventures.

The EcoFlow Glacier is tailored for outdoor enthusiasts, weekend warriors, and frequent travelers who prioritize convenience, durability, and reliability.

Whether you’re embarking on a camping trip, going on a road adventure, or simply enjoying a picnic in the park, the Glacier ensures that your food and beverages stay fresh and properly chilled, allowing you to focus on your experience without worrying about spoiled provisions.

The only real downside to the Glacier is in its price tag. At about $1,000 before you’re adding the external battery or handle with wheels, you’ve got to be pretty serious about your outdoors fridge needs. Can a traditional cooler handle your demands? You’ll have a tough time justifying the price.

On the other hand, if you’re living the van lifestyle or spend a lot of time in an RV, on a boat, or at a campsite, you’ll appreciate not wasting precious cooler space on ice. Plus, when using the external battery or solar charger there is a seemingly endless supply of power.

If you’re going to purchase the Glacier, you definitely need to opt for that removable battery. With up to 40 hours of usage per charge, you’re looking at nearly a whole weekend’s worth of ice cold drinks and cold cuts.

I love the way this fridge and freezer combo device looks but I’d also like to see this done with a less polished shell. Maybe something that’s rough and tumble like a rugged phone case might make it easier to toss in the back of a pickup truck without worrying about scratches.







