It may have taken a little longer than expected, but the phone industry has largely rallied around the USB Type-C charging standard. Sure, there is the occasional one-off entry-level model with microUSB, but it’s getting to be few and far between.

Laptops, Chromebooks, earbuds, and other accessories are moving in that direction as well. Most of the newer products we buy in 2021 have a USB-C port. And while it’s great that they all come with their own respective cables and adapters, it’s nice to have extras on hand.

If you’ve ever purchased a replacement or additional cable, you know there’s something to be said about getting what you pay for. Not all cables or chargers are created equal. Sometimes you’d be better off spending a bit extra up front so that you don’t have to buy another one later.

What follows are a pair of accessories from Eggtronic which provide charging solutions for at home or on the go. We’ve spent some time using both devices and find them worthy of your consideration and money.

Sirius 65W Universal Charger

The Sirius 65W Universal Charger ($45) from Eggtronic is one of those quality chargers that you’ll appreciate having in your arsenal of accessories. Not only is it more compact than what you’d likely get from your device maker, it’s built better, too.

Input Voltage : 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz, 1.5A

: 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz, 1.5A Output Voltage : USB-C5V3A 9V3A 12V3A, 15V3A20V3.25A max 65W

: USB-C5V3A 9V3A 12V3A, 15V3A20V3.25A max 65W Output Power Rating : 65W

: 65W Color: Black Soft Touch or White Glossy

The first thing we noticed about this charger was its low profile. It’s pretty compact stuff, with a design that calls to mind a shrunken deck of cards. In fact, according to its website, the Sirius 65W is “smallest and most efficient laptop adapter in the world”.

We appreciate that we can plug this unit in behind a desk or couch and still keep them snug against the wall. The included cord, which is braided and six feet long, has become our preferred cable for charging up when watching TV. It’s strong and not apt to show signs of weakness any time soon, plus it’s longer than the one that came with our phone.

Power Bar 4-in-1 10,000mAh Power Bank

It’s not uncommon for households to have multiple users looking to charge their devices up halfway through a busy day. It’s also fairly typical for people to want to juice up a handset, a wearable, or pair of wireless earbuds at the same time.

This 10,000mAh Power Bank ($115) is the perfect companion for someone who tends to live a more active device lifestyle. Find some downtime at dinner or in the library while studying? Why not plug in a few devices or place them on this unit so they can replenish their respective energy sources?

Designed with modern devices in mind, it’s possible to charge up to four things at once, with a total of 53W output. Plug in directly through the USB C port or place your phone on one of the fast charging Qi spot. If you’re an Apple Watch user, you’ll appreciate the magnetic puck that be raised from within the bar.

We like the low profile of the power bank and think it’s great that we can charge up two phones wirelessly at the same time. This makes the unit quite attractive for an overnight getaway or weekend off the grid.