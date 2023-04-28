The Rose Quartz Holographic Wireless Charger is a phone charger that combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. It has a rose quartz base with a holographic finish, making it a visually striking addition to any desk or room.

Read on to learn what we thought of the Ellie Rose Crystal Wireless Charger.

Noteworthy Features

Beautiful rose quartz base with a holographic finish, works well in any desk or room

Wireless technology lets you charge your phone without the need for cords or cables

Maximum output of 10 watts, providing semi-fast charging for many devices

Non-slip design to keep your phone securely in place while charging

Built-in over-voltage, under-voltage, and short-circuit protection to keep your phone safe

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Rose Quartz Holographic Wireless Charger uses wireless technology, allowing you to charge your phone without the need for cords or cables. But unlike traditional platters which are often grey or minimal in design, this one asks to be looked at.

The charger is compatible with most phones that support wireless charging and has a maximum output of 10 watts, which can provide relatively fast charging for many devices. The charging pad has a non-slip design to keep your phone securely in place while charging, and it also has built-in over-voltage, under-voltage, and short-circuit protection to keep your phone safe.

This product is perfect for those who value both functionality and aesthetics, and it makes a great gift for anyone who loves technology and style. With its unique design and wireless charging capabilities, the Rose Quartz Holographic Wireless Charger is a must-have accessory for any tech-savvy individual.

You can learn more about the Ellie Rose Crystal Wireless Charger and/or purchase yours for about $40.