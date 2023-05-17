Smart TVs are the new entertainment standard for any household; however, smart projectors are taking that household entertainment system to the next level.

The idea of having a theater in your household is now made simple by having all movie streaming platforms built into a projector. With the inclusion of screen sharing along with those built in streaming services, it makes it, so the projector only needs one cord to function. Having a projected picture similar to a theater in your home is now just as simple as a smart tv setup.

Below I’ll share my impressions of the Emotn N1 Projector, a well-rounded affair with official Netflix licensing and a suite of other nifty features.

Getting Started

After unboxing the projector, I found the initial setup process to be simple and quick. The projector can immediately be plugged into the wall and once on, will walk you through the setup steps by displaying them on the projector.

The size of the projector itself is a little bit smaller than a 2-slot toaster, making it very portable and easy to move around.

I had no trouble getting the remote connected to the projector and answering the few simple questions about what I was projecting onto, and at what angle I was projecting.

After that I was easily able to connect the device to the Wi-Fi. If you have your own Wi-Fi, you can simply log into it on the displayed projector screen, and if you have apartment Wi-Fi like me, simply register the device with the Mac address located on the bottom of the projector.

Once set up, the projector immediately prompts you to go to Netflix where you can sign in and view an extensive library of tv-shows and movies!

Emotn N1 Features

Full HD 1080p native resolution for crisp and detailed visuals

Supports projection sizes of up to 120 inches, creating a cinematic experience

LED technology with a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours for long-lasting performance

Compact and portable design for easy setup in any room or location

Dedicated Netflix button on the remote control for instant access to your favorite shows and movies

Seamless integration with Netflix, eliminating the need for additional devices

Built-in speakers for decent audio quality, with the option to connect external speakers or headphones

User-friendly interface

Screen mirroring capability for casting content from compatible devices

Versatile connectivity options including HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi

Picture and Sound

From the start up of the projector the picture was fantastic. I was super impressed with how this projector was able to auto adjust the picture and make it clear.

The color of the projector was impressive as well. I was very surprised at how rich the colors were. In the past I have found at home projections colors to be dull and have little contrast but that was not the case with this projector.

When I was messing around with the adjustments of the lens, I found it very easy to navigate through them. However, I never actually had to manually adjust it once I had it set up.

The speaker also functions as a Bluetooth speaker and is capable of making quite a bit of noise. The sound can definitely fill up a room, but you have to remember that the sound is going to be coming from where the speaker is placed, unless you connect it to other speakers. Specifically, the back of the projector, which can be annoying if the projector is behind you.

The sound quality itself is high, it is not hard to make out what people are saying; however, I will say for films like action movies I do not think there is enough bass and would suggest for a whole at home movie theater set up you connect external subwoofers.

Features

I found the connectivity of the projector to be great; I had no problem screen sharing from my laptop onto the projection and connecting to the projector via Bluetooth from my phone.

For screen sharing it uses Miracast which is usable with Android and Window devices. If you have an iPhone you will not be able to screen share to this device via the built-in Miracast.

It is also really convenient to have Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video all on the device when it boots up. These streaming platforms also all have hotkeys directly on the remote.

The browser on the projector is Nginx which I am not incredibly fond of, however, I do not see internet browsing as a primary use of the projector. Also, to get other streaming services such as Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu you will need to plug in something like a firestick to the HDMI import on the projector.

Alternatively, you could log into your accounts of other streaming services on your laptop or phone and screen share to the device. The speaker also comes with a very convenient kick stand on the bottom which is super useful when projecting form something like a side table. Also, on the bottom I found a spot for a tripod as well.

Conclusion

The Emotn N1 Projector is a highly capable and portable smart projector that offers excellent picture quality and a variety of convenient features.

Its ease of setup and use make it a great option for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, and its compatibility with popular streaming services and screen sharing make it a versatile and useful device.

The device is especially suited for small or medium-sized rooms, where its compact size and built-in speaker are highly convenient. While it may not offer all the features of a full home theater system, it is an excellent option for those looking for a simple, affordable, and high-quality way to enjoy movies and TV shows in the comfort of their own home.

You can purchase the Emotn N1 for about $339 at Amazon as of today.