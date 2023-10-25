My journey into the wide world of iOS accessories has been refreshing. The combination of MagSafe and Apple Watch charging is flush with the competition of quality options for users. ESR Gear allowed me to test out the latest in its portfolio with the ESR 25W 3-in-1 CryoBoost charging stand.

Design

This is not my first ESR device, but the company does an exceptional job of creating a premium feel with its products. That’s immediately evident here as well. The mixture of rounded plastics and metals gives the 25W charger a pedigree that would fit right in with first-party Apple options.

The main event of this setup is the MagSafe charger capable of up to a combined 25 Watts of output. To the rear of the mount is a blue LED ring and a cooling CryoBoost fan. This helps keep your device temperature down while still allowing for the Qi2 higher charging rates.

The base of the stand makes full use of the stabilizing real estate with an AirPods (or any other Qi-capable earbuds) charging pad and another stand for your Apple Watch. Towards the middle of the base is a dedicated button to turn off the LEDs and fans.

Charging

The overall charging has been great with the ESR 25W 3-in-1. All three stations function to wirelessly charge all your gadgets in a single form factor. General performance has been fantastic whether it’s the watch, earbuds, or phone.

We have to point out the star of the show here, and it’s the combined 25-watt charging. With the dedicated fan, you get real 15W quick charging over the standard Qi five to seven watts range with the MagSafe mount. It’s a welcome upgrade to the competition when you need to top off your iPhone battery a little quicker. The same is true for the Apple Watch mount. The extra wattage of the dock allows for the official Apple quick charge rate of 5W for your timepiece.

Another welcome change is that ESR has taken into account that at night you may not want a bright blue LED and fan keeping you awake. The button in the middle of the stand toggles those elements on or off for your preference. It’s worth noting that in this “dark” mode CryoBoost is off and charging rates drop to 7.5 MagSafe standard to avoid overheating.

Conclusion

ESR Gear has produced a truly top-notch combination charger with the CryoBoost 25W 3-in-1 charging station. Providing a spot for all your Apple accessories and 15W MagSafe makes it a viable upgrade for anyone using iOS devices full-time.

Thankfully, ESR didn’t get carried away with the price of the 25W 3-in-1 charging station. At $130 it’s more than competitive with the other multi-purpose Apple chargers on the market. Hit the links below to snag one for your nightstand today.

