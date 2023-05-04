The ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is a high-quality and versatile charging accessory that delivers impressive performance. This device comes with a built-in 10,000mAh battery capacity, which provides sufficient power to charge your smartphone or other electronic devices multiple times.
Design
The standout feature of the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is its ability to charge your phone wirelessly. This is made possible by the HaloLock magnetic system, which securely attaches your phone to the charging pad for fast and efficient charging. The magnetic system ensures that your phone stays in place, even if you accidentally bump it.
Another great feature of this device is its built-in kickstand, which allows you to prop up your phone in landscape or portrait mode while it’s charging. This is especially useful if you want to watch a movie or video while your phone is charging. The kickstand is adjustable, so you can find the perfect viewing angle that works for you.
Daily use on the go
The ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is also very portable and easy to carry around. But it’s not dainty by any means. The Kickstand Power Bank has an excellent weight and machined chassis that can take a beating in your pockets. This also houses the large 10,000mAH battery.
With this capacity, I was able to charge multiple devices with the HaloLock Kickstand. Of course, I can get pretty much three full recharges of my iPhone with the MagSafe option. Luckily, the USB-C charging port is capable of output as well as input to also charge my other peripherals as well. On a recent trip, I topped off my iPhone by around 40%, my earbuds, and my iPad by 60% while waiting on my plane.
In terms of charging speed, the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank does not disappoint. It features 20W fast charging wirelessly and 18W wired, which means it can quickly charge your phone to full battery capacity in a short amount of time. This is especially useful when you’re in a rush and need to charge your phone quickly.
Final thoughts
Overall, the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is a great charging accessory that provides excellent performance and versatility. Its dual charging capability, built-in kickstand, and portability make it a must-have accessory for anyone who needs to charge their phone on the go.
The full retail cost of the ESR HaloLock Kickstand is $60 directly through ESR and is available in black and white variants. If you act right now, Amazon has the Kickstand for $50 with an additional 15% clip coupon.