The ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is a high-quality and versatile charging accessory that delivers impressive performance. This device comes with a built-in 10,000mAh battery capacity, which provides sufficient power to charge your smartphone or other electronic devices multiple times.

Design

The standout feature of the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is its ability to charge your phone wirelessly. This is made possible by the HaloLock magnetic system, which securely attaches your phone to the charging pad for fast and efficient charging. The magnetic system ensures that your phone stays in place, even if you accidentally bump it.

Another great feature of this device is its built-in kickstand, which allows you to prop up your phone in landscape or portrait mode while it’s charging. This is especially useful if you want to watch a movie or video while your phone is charging. The kickstand is adjustable, so you can find the perfect viewing angle that works for you.

Daily use on the go

The ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Bank is also very portable and easy to carry around. But it’s not dainty by any means. The Kickstand Power Bank has an excellent weight and machined chassis that can take a beating in your pockets. This also houses the large 10,000mAH battery.