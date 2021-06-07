Advertisements
Reviews

FIIL T1 XS true wireless earbuds review

4.1
Features & Options
Battery
Performance
Price
Sound
FIIL has a really good offering with its T1 XS wireless earbuds. For the money you get a lightweight design with decent sound, great battery life, and touch controls. Available in black or white editions, they're a modest $50.
By Andrew Allen

Bluetooth audio has changed the way we enjoy media. Being untethered from our phones was quite a step forward in music enjoyment and personal usage. Then truly wireless earbuds came about and have taken that another step further.

A newer company in the portable audio space, FIIL, has stepped into the increasingly crowded market and let me sample the latest earbuds it has to offer, the T1 XS.

I’ve spent the last three weeks with the FIIL T1 XS and I have some thoughts. Find out what those are in this full review.

Design

The design of the FIIL T1 XS earbuds isn’t earth-shattering. You’ll find familiar circular bud-style earphones with a silicone loop to help secure the buds inside your ear. Another silicone tip fits snug inside your ear to channel the sound while also keep the earbud comfortably seated.

On the outside of each earbud is the FIIL logo that doubles as a touch panel for some basic tap gestures. Around the other side of each are two pogo pins for charging inside the case. Otherwise, the T1 XS is void of buttons.

Sound

The FIIL T1 XS doesn’t disappoint on sound. I wouldn’t call them premium, but most truly wireless earbuds are more about convenience. These earbuds fall into this category. The audio is crisp and has a good punch of highs and mids. Bass does leave a bit to desire, but I’d personally take that instead of overbearing drum beats any day.

Calls are also solid while using the FIIL T1 XS. Both sides of the line had no issues hearing or understanding one another. I never had callers on the other end ask for me to repeat myself and vice versa.

One additional feature to mention is the music modes. FIIL has created profiles for pre-set EQ settings for different listening environments. This includes Game Mode, Music Mode, and Video Mode.

Battery life

Endurance is exceptional with the T1 XS. Each earbud is rated for around seven hours. I’ve found this to be fairly accurate. I can make it through most of an eight-hour workday minus my lunch break without reaching for a charger.

When you do need to recharge the banks, you can easily use the included charging case. Thankfully, this is capable of USB-C charging but does lack wireless charging. This allows for upwards of 25-hours of playtime.

One key omission is Qi wireless charging. In the current market most truly wireless earbuds with a charging case are starting to include this feature. The FIIL T1 XS misses this mark and I would love to see a refreshed model with this added.

Controls

The touch controls of the FIIL T1 XS are pretty straightforward. You double-tap to start or stop music on the left ear or the same combination on the right side will answer and end calls. Holding a tap on the left for two seconds will reject an incoming call. On the alternate side, you get to choose between the monitor modes for noise cancellation.

Single taps can also interact with each earbud for the FIIL T1 XS. While listening to music, the left earpiece will increase the volume. The right side would then go to the next track on a singular touch.

Lastly, a triple-tap of each earphone also allows the user to add one more control option. The left raises the volume and the right sends the audio to the previous track.

Additionally, the FIIL T1 XS has wear detection. This has a sensor that pauses and resumes playback when the earbud is removed from your ear. I found this works very well. Removing the earpiece immediately stops audio and then immediately resumes on inserting the bud back inside your ear.

Closing thoughts

FIIL has a really good offering with the T1 XS wireless earbuds. You get a lightweight design with decent sound. In addition, you get great battery life and touch controls. You also have a choice of black or white editions.

Finally, it comes down to pricing. The FIIL T1 XS will set you back a modest $50. That’s it. A fresh-faced President Grant will snag you a set of these earbuds. Even better, as of this writing, you can get another 15% off the retail price on Amazon.

Related

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch review

Reviews
The Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a rugged smartwatch with a compass, barometer, health tracking, and more. Perfect for those who want to stay connected while trekking in the outdoors.
Read more

Proscenic 3-in-1 Handheld S1 Vacuum review

Reviews
The Proscenic 3-in-1 Handheld S1 Vacuum is tiny but mighty, and it's perfect for cleaning up your car or small messes around the house.
Read more

NoxPlayer Android Emulator

Reviews
Ever wanted to play your Android games on your desktop? Then check out NoxPlayer 9!
Read more

TEST DRIVE: UGREEN HiTune T2 wireless earbuds review

Reviews
Offered in a variety of colors, the HiTune T2 are a pair of true wireless earbuds with a wallet-friendly appeal. But don't let the price fool you.
Read more

Recent articles

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Tips & Tools
Taking screenshots on a Chromebook is easy as can be, open up this tutorial and we'll show you how to get started.
Read more

FIIL T1 XS true wireless earbuds review

Reviews
The FIIL T1 XS are a wallet-friendly pair of true wireless earbuds but how do they fare in real world testing? Read our review to find out.
Read more

Stadia support is finally coming to Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV devices

News and Rumors
One of Stadia's biggest benefits, when it was first shown off, was the ability to play on any screen. Unfortunately, Stadia has yet to...
Read more

Blinkist: Read bestselling books in 15 minutes, now 70% off

Deal of the Day
Blinkist is the app that brings you the key ideas from top nonfiction books and podcasts, all in 15-minute audio and text explainers.
Read more

Republic Wireless Buyer’s Guide

Guides
Republic Wireless is a mobile virtual network operator that leans on Wi-Fi for coverage, falling back on GSM/CDMA. Here's what else you need to about Republic.
Read more

YouTube is testing timed comments on videos

News and Rumors
YouTube is testing timed comments on certain videos with a small group of users, bringing a Soundcloud-like experience to the platform.
Read more
Andrew Allen
Andrew is tech nerd and Linux geek who loves to experience the latest in mobile technology. When he's not glued to the web, he's a husband, father, and pit bull lover.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AndroidGuys
Now in our 12th year, AndroidGuys provides readers with the latest news and rumors around the Android and smartphone space. Coverage also includes reviews, opinion pieces, and tools to get more from your devices.

Contact us: [email protected]
©