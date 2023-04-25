The Formovie Mini Projector Dice is a portable and compact projector designed for use in a variety of settings, including home entertainment, outdoor movies, and business presentations.

Read on to learn what we thought of the Formovie Mini Projector Dice.

Noteworthy Features

1080P picture

700ANSI lumens

HDR10 40-200 inches picture size

DTS & DOLBY dual-certified sound quality

Certified Android TV 9.0

Built-in handle for portability

16000mAh built-in battery

Gallery

















Thoughts and Conclusion

The Formovie Mini Projector Dice features a native resolution of 1080p and a brightness of 700 ANSI lumens, making it suitable for use in dark to moderately-lit environments. The projector uses DLP technology, which provides accurate color reproduction and deep contrast.

The projector is compact and lightweight, weighing only 5lbs, and that factors in the built-in battery which provides up to three hours of projection time. It also comes with a tripod mount for easy setup and positioning. It’s small enough to sit unassumingly on a shelf and also balances well on a standard tripod.

The Mini Projector Dice includes built-in dual 5W speakers for audio output, and it supports Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio streaming. It also has a couple of input options, including HDMI and USB, making it compatible with a wide range of devices. Add in Google Play, YouTube, and Google Assistant and you’ve got a whole array of content sources.

The Formovie Dice mini projector can project an image up to 120 inches diagonally. However, the recommended screen size for the best viewing experience is between 60 to 100 inches. With a relatively short 1.2:1 throw ratio the projector can be placed fairly close to the screen while still producing a large image. For example, if the projector is placed 6 feet away from the screen, the width of the projected image will be about 5 feet. This can be useful for smaller rooms (like a dorm) or for situations where space is limited (like a tent).

It’s worth pointing out that Netflix is not available on our review unit and it cannot be found via a search in the Play Store. That won’t stop enterprising users, though as it is possible via sideloading an APK.

Also worth noting, the model we received did not have a US plug. I did some checking online and found other reviewers who tested the projector received the EU plug. If you live in the US and decide to pick one of these up, you’ll want to order an adapter.

The Formovie Mini Projector Dice is a versatile and portable projector that can be used in various settings and provides a high-quality image with convenient auto-focus technology and built-in speakers. The sound is pretty good for its size and but you may want to connect to an external speaker if you’re setting up for the long haul.

This is a pretty well-rounded device with a price that seems in line with its performance. I didn’t find any real shortcomings or major quibbles but there’s nothing that really goes far above and beyond. A solid unit from top to bottom, it’s backed by a one-year warranty in the US and a two-year warranty for EU customers.

You can learn more about the Formovie Mini Projector Dice and/or purchase yours for about $650.