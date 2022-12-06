We’ve covered slim wallets before, but there’s been a new wave over recent years. Consumers are gravitating towards these small, minimalist options and numerous companies have entered the market. I’m a big fan of Groove silicone rings, and they are located in Tennessee, so I was happy to discover they have a new Groove Wallet.

I’ve been testing the Groove Wallet for a few weeks and the company from Spring Hill, TN has a nice option for minimalist fans.

Design

The chassis of the Groove Wallet is an aluminum construction with a plastic card sleeve on the inside. Alternatively to other options, Groove has designed a slightly different ejection process. The entire outside case of the Wallet slides up releasing your cards.





On the opposite side of the slide, you can affix different attachments. This currently includes a metal money clip or a brown or black leather sleeve. Each is attached via a mounting bracket and Torx screws. All of these are well designed and the industrial look of the mount and screws lends to the blue-collar aesthetics of the Groove product lines.





Daily Carry

The functionality of the Groove Wallet is superb. The metal design makes it seamless to slide in and out of your pockets. The weight is super light, and the corners are all chamfered to make sure you have minimal snags.

The same is true for the card mechanism. The slide works every time once you get used to the full movement of the outside layer. It does take a slight learning curve on how to grip and allow the Groove Wallet the slide ejection, but once you get it down it’s a very smooth operation.





I chose the leather sleeve to add to the function of the Groove Wallet. This offers an expandable elastic band to house even more cards and then a dedicated slot for your choice of card. The sleeve offers me ample space for less common cards like insurance as well as my driver’s license atop the main cardholder.

Conclusion

I’ve been overly impressed with Groove Wallet. The minimal design, smooth slide cardholder, and expansion attachments make this a compelling option for slim wallet shoppers. The Groove Wallet strikes the balance of form versus function to perfection.

You can snag the wallet and your preferred attachments from the Groove website. The base case can be had in Gun Metal or Midnight Black. The Money Clip edition is offered in the same two colors and can be bundled with the Wallet for $100. If you elect the leather sleeve it’s an additional $20 charge over the Clip.

Editor’s Choice This award is reserved for products, apps, and services which have an overall average score of 4.25 or higher. Graded on a scale of 1-5, our reviews look at a variety of aspects to determine a total rating. Factors which help to create the composite score will often include design, features, price, warranty, audio, battery, general and performance.

Shop the Groove Wallet collection