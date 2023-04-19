The Hako Mini Android TV Box is a smart TV box that runs on the Android operating system. It has a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. It also has a built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The box can stream 4K video and supports HDR10. It also comes with a remote control that has voice control capabilities.

Read on to learn more about the Hako Mini Android TV Box.

Noteworthy Features

Quad-Core processor with 2GB of RAM

Runs on Android 9.0 Pie

Supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering sharp and clear visuals

Connectivity includes HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi, allowing for easy and flexible connectivity with other devices.

Compact and portable, making it easy to carry and set up anywhere.

Supports multiple languages, making it accessible to a wider audience

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Hako Mini Android TV Box is a small, portable streaming device that allows users to access a wide variety of entertainment options on their television. Measuring just 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches and weighing less than half a pound, the Hako Mini can easily fit into a pocket or bag, making it a convenient option for travel or use in multiple rooms of a home.

Equipped with the Android 9 operating system, the Hako Mini offers a user-friendly interface and access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The device is powered by a quad-core CPU and features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with an external USB drive. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to easily connect wireless headphones or speakers.

One standout feature of the Hako Mini is its support for 4K Ultra HD video and HDR (high dynamic range) content, which can deliver stunning picture quality on compatible televisions. The device also supports Dolby Audio for high-quality sound, and its compact size and easy setup make it a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their TV viewing experience without the hassle of a larger set-top box or smart TV.

You can learn more about the Hako Mini Android TV Box and/or purchase yours for about $79.