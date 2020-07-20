1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones review

There is no shortage of options when it comes to portable audio solutions. Headphones come in over-ear and on-ear designs and then there’s earbuds, earphones, and the endless list of models. Up for review today are the 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones.

Design

1More’s Stylish True Wireless Headphones come with a medium-sized egg-shaped case. It’s not the largest case I’ve ever seen, but certainly not the most compact one either. While most true wireless cases use magnets to keep the case closed, 1More has gone with a push-button clasp here, simple but effective. However, the buds themselves are held in place with magnets, making it easier to insert for charging while also keeping them held securely in place.

On the back of the case, you’ll find a micro USB port for charging. I was disappointed 1More decided to go with micro USB here, but unfortunately, it’s still not unusual to find this on Bluetooth headphones these days. Especially when it comes to headphones in this price range, where it is usually a toss-up whether the manufacturer will choose to use micro USB or USB-C.

The 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones come in four different color options, including black, gold, pink, and green. 1More was nice enough to send out a pair in black for this review, which is my favorite of all the colors offered, and I must say, I’m very pleased with the overall look.

Comfort

1More offers a selection of ear tips and earloops in the box allowing you to customize the fit for each ear. Personally, I went with the smallest size for both and found them to be very comfortable, even during long listening sessions. The ear tips fit my ears well helping to isolate sound, while the ear loops ensured they would stay in place, even while exercising.

Overall, I was extremely satisfied with the fit of the 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones. Unlike with many other brands, I didn’t experience any discomfort while wearing them and they stay securely in your ears, what more could you ask for?

User Experience

First things first, 1More has an app for its Bluetooth headphones, but for the Stylish True Wireless Headphones, it does very little. Essentially, the app gives you the battery level of each bud, but not the case, allows you to update the firmware, and provides you with an overview of what the buttons do. Personally, I would have liked to have seen some more features, such as an equalizer, and a way to view the current battery level of the case.

The version of firmware you are running will determine what the button shortcuts will do. If you upgrade to the latest version 1More has included a new shortcut to control the volume. However, I must stress this point, if you need to upgrade the firmware, you MUST read the instructions on 1More’s blog post first.

If not, then you are doomed to endure one of the most frustrating update experiences I’ve ever had to go through. There is an entire process that involves updating each bud separately, and the app will not walk you through it. Consider yourself warned.

Please read the blog post and follow the instructions or else you’ll be paying for it later. You could end up like me, spending several hours trying to get the buds updated properly and paired back to your phone. This was my experience after assuming updating only required having both buds out of the case when pressing the upgrade button inside of the app.

Besides the upgrade fiasco, the True Stylish True Wireless Headphones worked great. I especially liked the buttons which are clicky and perform much better than the touch-sensitive ones I’ve used on other true wireless headphones. The only thing missing is a sensor which pauses the music when a bud is removed from your ear, however, that’s something I can live without.

Sound Quality

The 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones are more than just stylish, as the name implies. They are also the best-sounding truly wireless headphones I’ve heard in this price range.

I was immediately impressed with how deep the bass is along with how well balanced the highs are to preserve detail in tracks. This guarantees you’ll be able to hear every instrument in each song without losing any of the low-end.

Whether I was listening to pop, rock, classical, rap, or EDM I thoroughly enjoyed the sound of the 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones. These sound almost as good as headphones that cost nearly twice as much.

Bluetooth Connection

With the exception of my trouble with pairing after a failed firmware update, the 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones provide a pretty solid connection. As long as I was within 30-40ft. of my phone, I had no issues, unless there were a couple of walls in the way. At that point, I would experience a drop out here and there, but that’s not unusual.

My only complaint would be that occasionally they wouldn’t automatically reconnect when I took them out of the case. That would require me to open up the Bluetooth menu and manually select them, it’s not the end of the world, but certainly not ideal either.

Battery Life

1More rates the Stylish True Wireless Headphones at 6.5 hours of consecutive listening, with three additional charges from the case, for a total of 24 hours of playback time. In my experience, they live up to this promise. I had no issues with the headphones dying early, or any occasions where I ran out of juice. The case even offers fast charging, which will give the buds up to three-hours of playback after charging them for 15 minutes.

Final Thoughts

Despite some of the minor issues I encountered with the 1More Stylish True Wireless Headphones, they are comfortable and sound fantastic. At $100 they are well worth the price and if you can find them even cheaper on sale, they are a steal. These are without a doubt my go to for recommending TWS headphones in the $100 price range. No other headphones I’ve tried at this price can compete and I think 1More has really outdone themselves here.

