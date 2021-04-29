AndaSeat Masks Computer Table Review

With more of us working from home these days, I’m sure we’ve all been on the lookout for a nice sturdy computer table. I know my cheap Ikea table was getting way past its prime.

Sure it only cost me $40, but it also showed why it was so cheap. The finish has been rubbing and chipping off for the past couple of years and I’ve never once been able to get it level, even after adjusting the feet on it several times.

Thankfully, our friends over at AndaSeat were nice enough to send out one of its latest computer tables for review, the AndaSeat Masks Computer Table.

Assembly

Like most furniture you order, the AndaSeat Masks Computer Table comes packed in a compact box and requires a little DIY energy to assemble. Fortunately, it comes with all the tools you need, in this case, a couple of Allen wrenches and a screwdriver with a magnetic tip. It also includes spare screws and bolts, ensuring you won’t end up with any missing pieces.

The instructions weren’t the clearest I’ve ever seen, although not the worst either. The AndaSeat Fnatic Gaming Chair I reviewed had much more detailed instructions, but at least there were no misspellings this time. Most likely, because the instructions lacked words in favor of illustrations.

Putting together the table was easy enough though, I was able to do it solo, however, I would not recommend it. A piece of furniture this large definitely benefits by having a second pair of hands around. It also would have made it go a lot more quickly. However, if you’re impatient like me, or just don’t have anyone else around, know that it can be assembled by one very determined person.

Design

What makes the AndaSeat Masks Computer Table truly stand out is the design, it’s most likely why you’re even considering buying it in the first place.

For starters, it uses a unique Z-shaped leg base which I found to be super stable in my usage over the past few weeks. Next, we have the large 47-inch by 23-inch skid-proof wear-resistant carbon fiber styled tabletop, perfect for multiple monitor setups.

Unfortunately, I found the tabletop liked to pick up stains rather easily. I’ve noticed fingerprints on the table where it has absorbed oil or grease, as well as a permanent streak from a disinfectant wipe from one of my many attempts to clean the table.

I’m sure these will either fade or wash off over time, similar to the cutting board I use in the kitchen after it gets a drop of olive oil on it. Regardless, I was very disappointed and it’s something that can make your OCD go a little crazy. This makes the oversized mousepad that comes with the table more appealing to use, so you can prevent or cover up these types of stains.

Finally, there is the RGB LED lights on the top and sides of the table to give it that gamer flare. These are powered by a USB cable which will need to be plugged into an old power brick you have lying around or your desktop/laptop’s USB port.

The lights are controlled by a single button and cycle through several colors including red, green, blue, purple, and more. It also has settings for cycling through the colors.

Beyond the aesthetics, the AndaSeat Masks Computer Table also has some practical design elements. For instance, there is the cable management features with a hole on either side of the table and a tray underneath to hold and run cables.

Plus, there is a headphone hook on either side at the front of the desk. This is perfect for those of us, like myself, who have both a gaming headset and a separate pair of headphones you use for listening to music.

One accessory which is not pictured here is the included cup holder. Personally, I chose not to install this because it extends past the table edge and I felt it would get bumped into constantly. Still, it’s important to note that it does have a cup holder if that’s something you’re looking for.

How strong is it?

If you have any questions as to how solid the Masks Computer Table is, let me assure you, it is quite robust. It has a maximum weight capacity of 330-pounds, and I know it was able to hold my 155-pound frame without any flex or buckling. Not bad for a table that will certainly never hold anything more than 20 or 40 pounds worth of equipment on a regular basis.

Even better, the table hasn’t wobbled once since putting it together. I can’t say the same for the cheap Ikea table it replaced. No amount of twisting the feet on the legs of that table could make it stable. The AndaSeat Masks Computer Table has been a breath of fresh air in that respect, solid and sturdy.

Final Thoughts

In essence, the AndaSeat Masks Computer Table is little more than a sturdy table with an embellished gaming design. Sure it has RGB lighting, headphone hooks, and cable management built-in, but it is still only a stationary table.

For that reason, $370 might seem a little pricey, especially when you can purchase a motorized standing desk for the same amount or less. Although, if you plan on staying in a sitting position, then it’s up to you to decide if the additional features and styling are worth the premium price. Rest assured, if you decide it is worth the price, the AndaSeat Masks Computer Table does its job well.

Buy from AndaSeat