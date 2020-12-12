Coral UV Sterlizer & Dryer review (Video)

Now more than ever, cleanliness and sanitization is of utmost importance. The coronavirus pandemic will be with us for at least another six months or more so we need to stay vigilant about our practices.

If you think about the things you use or touch on a daily basis, many of them are rather small. We’re talking not just about our phone, but keys, wallet, eyeglasses, and writing instruments. How are you going about keeping them clean or sanitized?

The Coral UV Sanitizer and Dryer is an excellent solution for people who want to routinely clean and sanitize their items. About the size of a portable cooler, it can sanitize multiple items at once.

Simply place your items inside of the Coral UV and press the button to begin. How big is the internal unit? Big enough to place six baby bottles, according to the marketing materials. We were able to easily place multiple pens and pencils, a wallet, car keys, phone, tablet, and sunglasses with plenty of space left over.

1 of 4

Not only can you sanitize your things with the UV light, but you can also dry them as well. So, feel free to take the children’s binky, toothbrush, watch, small toys, and other items and place them in after a wash.

Sanitizing can be done in as little as ten minutes with settings for 10, 15, and 20 minutes. Drying settings are 30, 40, 50, and 60 minutes. Of course you can also do both, simply factor ten minutes for sanitizing and pick the length of drying.

There’s also a handy “storage” option which is great for overnight or up to 24 hours. It will sanitize for 10 minutes and then dry for 50 minutes and then sterilize for two minutes every two hours.

With a relatively small footprint, a modern and clean design, the Coral UV is the sort of thing you won’t put away. In fact, because it now resides in a pretty common area of the home, we’re constantly placing items in it upon coming home or going to bed.

Standout Features

Quiet fan won’t disturb or disrupt

Cleans many of the everyday items we use without hassle

Generous capacity

Easy-to-use interface

Modern design looks good in any environment

Where to Buy

You can learn more about the Coral UV Sterilizer and Dryer at its website where you can purchase it for $129.99.