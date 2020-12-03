Proscenic M7 Pro LDS Robot Vacuum Cleaner review

Up for review today is a robot vacuum cleaner from Proscenic. We’ve had a number of robot vacuum cleaners pass through here and each one has its benefits. Whether it’s price, overall functions, or the ability to tie it into our smart home, there’s usually something to love. How does the Proscenic M7 Pro fare? Read on to find out.

Design

There’s not much to say in regards to the design of the Proscenic M7 Pro. If you’ve seen one robovac, you’ve pretty much seen them all. The M7 Pro uses the typical circular shape with a sensor on the top for mapping. On the underside are the wheels, main brush, two side brushes, and charging contacts.

Proscenic provides a large dustbin that’s easy to empty and includes a storage space for the cleaning brush making it easy to clean.

User Experience

My first impression of the Proscenic M7 Pro was that it is very aggressive. While roaming through the house I found it rammed into objects with more force than other robovacs I’ve used in the past. However, it wasn’t a major issue, but I did notice it had knocked objects off a side table we have, and it got stuck on top of a floor standing fan in one room that has a base 1.5-inches tall.

Alternatively, all the other robovacs I’ve used in the past, would give a gentle tap and go around the fan and other objects that the M7 Pro seemed determined to bump and push around if possible. Knowing that, you may want to follow it closely on its first run to ensure it won’t knock anything over, or rearrange your home by moving trashcans or other lightweight objects. Something else I noticed it was guilty of.

One other thing to watch out for is if you place the M7 Pro near an area with a TV. This is because our TV remote would send the signal to start cleaning whenever we turned on the TV. At first, it was confusing, then it was funny, and soon after it became annoying. Even though the M7 was not in the line of sight with the TV, somehow it still picked up the infrared signal from time to time when we used the remote.

Besides those minor issues, the Proscenic M7 Pro did a good job. Setting it up was quick and easy, I had it charged and mapping the house in no time. Afterward, I was able to dig into the app to play with some of the more advanced features such as, partitioning the house up into smaller areas, setting up restricted areas, and scheduling cleaning times.

If you’re not into scheduling your cleaning times, you can always start the M7 Pro manually using the included remote control, the app, or giving a command using Google Assistant. The last way has to be my favorite, there is something so satisfying about bossing your robovac around by voice command.

App

Overall, the Proscenic app functions fine, but it could certainly use some more polish. Most of the terms are clear enough, but you can tell that it’s been translated by someone who isn’t a native speaker. Especially when words that don’t exist in the English language such as “responsing” appear in the app.

Also, while the app offers most of the advanced functions I’ve come to love from other robovacs, I found it to be a bit clunky to use. For example, when I tried to set up some restricted areas in the app, it wouldn’t allow me to zoom in or place them flush against some walls. This made creating restricted areas more cumbersome and less precise.

Another minor criticism I had in regards to the app, was I often had issues with it refreshing automatically if I left the app or turned off my phone for a few minutes. Backing out of the live map and clicking back on the M7 Pro tile in the app was a quick and easy fix. However, I’d rather it just refresh automatically when I re-open the app.

As I said above, the app functions fine, but some improvements to the English translation and polish on the user interface would be very welcomed.

How well does it clean?

The Proscenic M7 Pro uses a high-powered motor capable of up to 2700Pa of suction power. I don’t know what any of that means, but I can tell you that running the M7 Pro resulted in filling up the dustbin with plenty of debris from my home. I was impressed by how full it would get each time we ran it through the house, even with running it a couple of times a week, it seemed to pick up more dirt and lint that I could have imagined was in our carpet. There is no doubt in my mind that the M7 Pro left the floors significantly cleaner each time it ran.

Mopping

The mopping function was less impressive, however. Like other two-in-one robovacs I’ve used, the “mopping” is more akin to dragging a damp rag over the flooring. That certainly helps get up any residual dust, but it’s not exactly what I’d call mopping.

Overall, it won’t replace mopping in the kitchen where you may get stains or grime on the floor, but it works great if all you want to do is get the dust off your hardwood floors. I have to point out though that the M7 Pro’s “Y mopping” provided some of the most even coverage I’ve ever seen and I was very impressed by that. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a way to get it to mop the entire area when using Y Mopping as it didn’t seem to adhere to the “zone cleaning” when in that mode.

Final Thoughts

While the Proscenic app could use some improvements, and the M7 Pro could be a little aggressive moving through the house, it still does its job and does it well. It keeps my floors clean, has fantastic battery life, and offers advanced features at a reasonable price.

You can pick up the Proscenic M7 Pro from Amazon or the Proscenic website with or without an auto empty station starting at $367.

