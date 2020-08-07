Tonor TC-777 USB microphone review

For review today we have the Tonor TC-777 USB microphone, a $40 piece of equipment catered toward first-time users and beginner podcasters/streamers. As a good starter device, it provides good sound quality, easy set-up and use, all for a relatively cheap price.

What is included with the Tonor TC-777 Mic?

Found inside the box is the microphone itself, power cord, folding tripod stand, shock mount, pop filter, product manual, and a service card. The service card provides a link to Tonor’s website ad contains a two year replacement warranty.

It states they can help if there are technical issues, packaging issues, the wrong item in the box, operational issue, or you are overall unsatisfied with your purchase.

Design & Setup

Right out of the box you are presented with a sleek and fairly compact metal design, with a wrapped up 1.5 meter cord. Navy blue in color, this durable metal microphone comes ready to use as it is already placed in its stand.

The stand for the mic comes with three folded legs screwed to the microphone’s holster that lock out when pulled into place. The screwable legs allow removal and flexibility to swap over to a microphone arm should you wish to use that instead of the included tripod stand. This spread out base could create space issues if put on a smaller desk, but should be fine in most setups.

The stand features the ability to tilt the mic itself up and down according to where the user desires. The stand comes with a short and skinny arm with an attached circular pop filter. You also get a removable cover in the box that can easily be slid on and off the top of the mic. The mic can be taken completely out of its stand to be held freely by the user, however the cord isn’t exactly long enough to allow much mobility.

As far as setup goes, all you have to do is plug in the USB cable and wait momentarily for the software to automatically install.

Performance

When it comes to the topic of performance, the quality of the Tonor was surprisingly good for its relatively cheap price. It features good range, so you don’t need to have the microphone right up close to your face for it to register.

Very few technical issues arose in my usage of the microphone. However, on random occasions, the Tonor mic was found to produce a short-lived static noise, which only lasts a matter of seconds and is very quiet.

Any extraneous noise is unwelcome when it comes to professional recording or broadcasting. Given the chance to edit your audio, or re-do your take, one can easily get around these little noises.

Though there are no on-board buttons (such as input volume control or a mute button), this microphone is a pleasure to use in live streaming, recording, or even just casual play.

Conclusion

With this USB mic being only $40, it makes a very good addition to anyone’s setup.

Personally, I used this microphone more to record gameplay and for casual talk through online communication apps such as Discord. It worked great for both, certainly higher overall quality than that of a headset-attached mic.

It is available online at Tonor Mic’s website as well as Amazon for $40. Taking in its relatively small size, good sound quality, ease of use, and low price, this microphone will certainly get the job done no matter what you need it to do.