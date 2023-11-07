In the past decade, the television landscape has undergone a revolutionary transformation, paving the way for smarter, more interactive viewing experiences. At the forefront of this evolution is the Smart TV, a device that epitomizes the synergy between entertainment and internet connectivity.

Emerging from the primitive iterations in the early 2010s, Smart TVs have become a staple in modern households, offering an array of functionalities far beyond the traditional broadcasting service.

Hisense, a key player in the space, caters to budget-conscious consumers without compromising on the essentials that define a modern smart TV experience. The seamless integration of streaming services, robust picture, and sound quality, coupled with an user-friendly interface, places Hisense TVs as a viable choice for those looking to step into the smart TV ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Let’s dive into one of its most recent models or lines of TVs, the U7, or more specifically the 65-inch model. We were provided a review sample and have been using it for the past few weeks. Here are a few key takeaways and impressions of the experience.

It’s so damn bright

What is the U7?

The U7 employs Mini-LED and ULED technology to deliver superior visual quality. The U7 series is equipped with 4K resolution and operates on Google TV platform, integrating seamlessly into the modern smart home ecosystem. It embodies a blend of aesthetic appeal and cutting-edge technology that caters to the needs of the contemporary user.

The Hisense 65-Inch Class U7 operates on a Mini-LED backlighting system, which coupled with ULED (Ultra LED) technology, ensures remarkable brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. It supports all major HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, ensuring that viewers receive outstanding video quality across different content formats​​. The inclusion of Google TV provides a smart, user-friendly interface, simplifying access to a plethora of streaming services and apps.

The Hisense 65-Inch Class U7 is tailored for individuals who seek an immersive viewing experience without compromising on smart functionality. It’s an excellent fit for tech-savvy consumers, gamers owing to its 144Hz refresh rate, and those with a keen eye for high-definition visual output. The smart features, including voice control compatibility with Alexa, appeal to a modern audience that values ease of use and smart home integration.

Main Features

4K UHD (Ultra High Definition) : Offers crisp, clear images with four times the resolution of Full HD.

: Offers crisp, clear images with four times the resolution of Full HD. Mini-LED Backlighting and ULED Technology : Enhances brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.

: Enhances brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. HDR Support : Compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG for superior image quality.

: Compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG for superior image quality. 144Hz Refresh Rate : Ensures smooth motion, particularly beneficial for gaming and fast-action content.

: Ensures smooth motion, particularly beneficial for gaming and fast-action content. Google TV : Provides a smart platform with access to numerous streaming services and apps.

: Provides a smart platform with access to numerous streaming services and apps. Voice Control: Compatible with Alexa for hands-free control​.

General Impressions

The Hisense 65-Inch Class U7 is a testimony to how modern technology can enhance our daily entertainment experience. I try to say that without any sort of hyperbole or wit. As someone who was an early adapter of HD televisions and a pretty much “day one” user of what we refer to as smart televisions, I am blown away by what’s possible now.

My house was previously outfitted with 55-inch TVs and projectors in almost every corner so this was my first time experiencing a 65-inch TV. Furthermore, it’s my first time having 4K in the home without a projector.

I simply love the size and picture of the Hisense U7 in more ways than one. Not only does it have the brightest and highest resolution image in my house, but it intelligently switches between picture modes and sound modes without hassle.

Speaking of which, I was also pleased to find that I can get rid of my sound bar as the audio that emanates from the TV is considerably more clear and louder.

I’m reminded of the few times in my life where technological advances changed the way I consume content and entertainment, one of which was when I migrated from VHS to DVD. The difference is so stark and appreciable and makes everything old feel new again. I’ve already revisited a ton of movies.

Google TV

The Google TV interface on the Hisense 65-Inch Class U7 accentuates the user experience by providing a sleek, intuitive platform that centralizes content from various streaming services, apps, and channels. It’s a modern-day solution for viewers who crave a simplified, yet powerful, hub for their entertainment needs. For me it’s Google TV first and then all other options.

If you’ve not had the chance to check out Google TV on a streaming device, stick, or TV, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Here’s a few reasons as to why I like it so much.

Google TV aggregates content from multiple streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and many others, offering a consolidated view of all available shows, movies, and other content. This means users won’t have to jump between different apps to find what they’re looking for. It’s presented in an inviting and intuitive way that looks much better than the menus on your old TV.

With Google TV, users receive personalized recommendations based on their viewing habits. That is to say the more you use it, the smarter it gets, offering up content that it thinks you’ll enjoy.

via Hisense

On a related note, multiple user profiles ensure a personalized experience for every member of the household. Recommendations and watchlists are separate and tailored to individual tastes based on who is logged in at the time.

Equipped with Google Assistant, the interface allows for voice search and control, making it incredibly convenient to find content, control playback, and even manage smart home devices directly from the TV.

The search functionality in Google TV is robust and covers multiple platforms. It’s a breeze to find specific titles or explore content across genres, actors, or directors, without being confined to a single streaming service.

With Chromecast built into Google TV, users can easily cast content from their mobile devices or computers to the TV, broadening the spectrum of accessible content. One of the first things we do after travelling or gathering in a large group is check out all of our photos. The easiest way we’ve found is to simply cast to the big TV in the living room.

Conclusion

As someone who knows smartphones and personal tech fairly well, I’ve always been somewhat of a passive fan of TVs. I know what looks good and have a loose understanding of the audio and video standards, but I’ve never truly been able to appreciate them.

The Hisense U7, at just $750, offers so much more TV than I could have imagined. I’ve paid considerably more for smaller, less capable televisions in the past and thought nothing of it. Now, however, I get to revel in Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, and other cutting edge features.

The Hisense 65-Inch Class U7 Series’s blend of Mini-LED and ULED technology brings visuals to life, while the Google TV interface simplifies the navigation through a sea of content, tailored to your taste. The impressive refresh rate of 144Hz is a sweet spot for gamers and action aficionados, making every moment on screen smooth and engaging. I’ve already began mulling new gaming consoles because things are just that captivating.

This TV stands as a testament to Hisense’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology wrapped in sleek, modern design. With voice control features, HDR support, and a vast array of apps at your fingertips, the Hisense 65-Inch Class U7 is more than a smart choice—it’s a smart investment. As you mull over your options in the bustling market of smart TVs, let the Hisense 65-Inch Class U7 Series be a contender.