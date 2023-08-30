Infinix is a well-known brand recognized for its affordable smartphone offerings. It is now venturing into the gaming smartphone market. Having spent nearly a decade selling phones in the African region, Transsion Holdings is now expanding its reach to Asian continents in order to grow its user base. The parent company oversees three brands: Infinix, Tecno, and Itel. These brands directly compete with each other, similar to the dynamic of BBK Electronics. Presently, Transsion holds a dominant position in Africa. Looking back, it’s worth noting that Transsion surpassed Samsung last year to become the largest phone brand in the African market.

Infinix is still an emerging smartphone brand in the Asian and Western markets. It offers a diverse range of smartphones that cater to the needs of budget-conscious users. Now, Transsion’s brand, Infinix, is introducing its first gaming phone. This phone primarily targets the Asian and European markets. The GT 10 Pro is specifically designed for budget-conscious gamers who seek powerful performance without breaking the bank. While the smartphone is already available for purchase in India, it is set to launch in other markets in the upcoming weeks.

As we are aware, gaming smartphones are typically known for their appealing designs and robust hardware. The Infinix GT 10 Pro is no exception. In designing the GT 10 Pro, Infinix didn’t compromise on quality despite its budget-friendly approach.

The phone boasts a striking and sturdy design. Furthermore, a gaming phone without LEDs is like a boat without water, which is why the GT 10 Pro features an LED strip on the back for good measure. The phone is equipped with impressive hardware, including a 108MP triple rear camera and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 45W Bypass charging technology. These features position it as the best gaming smartphone in the budget range segment.

As it’s often said, not every smartphone is flawless, and the same applies to the GT 10 Pro. Thus far, while using the GT 10 Pro, I’ve noticed that the software could benefit from an overhaul. Without further delay, let’s delve into what the GT 10 Pro brings to the table and whether it’s a worthy choice or if other alternatives should be considered.

Pros

Mesmerizing design

Bright 120Hz AMOLED panel

Powerful hardware in the budget segment

Massive battery life with 45W charging tech

3.5mm headphone jack

Cons

Software needs to be polished

Average cameras

No wide-angle lens

Can play games only at 60fps

Only get one Android OS update

Infinix GT 10 Pro- Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 10 Pro was initially launched in the Indian market on August 3rd, later expanding to other markets. The phone is now available for purchase via Flipkart in India. Infinix offers a single configuration: 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, starting at Rs 19,999 ($240).

Additionally, Infinix provides a dedicated gaming kit, including gaming finger sleeves, a carbon Kevlar case, and gaming universal triggers, bundled with the smartphone. However, there’s a catch – this kit is only available to the first 5,000 customers.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Unboxing

Infinix GT 10 Pro Design- Flashy design with catchy LED strips

As the name implies, the GT 10 Pro delivers the quintessential gaming smartphone experience, akin to premium gaming smartphones like those from Nubia and Asus. Infinix reimagines gaming aesthetics with the GT 10 Pro, drawing inspiration from the Cyberpunk sub-genre of Science Fiction.

Although the smartphone received criticism for its use of circular aesthetics similar to the recently launched Nothing Phone 2 in the US market, I believe the GT 10 Pro proudly flaunts a gaming-centric cyberpunk theme that sets it apart from the Phone 2.

The GT 10 Pro boasts a Cyberpunk-inspired eye-catching design that is bound to capture attention. The semi-circular rings on the back are accentuated with orange strips and finely engraved color-changing lines, creating a distinct appearance. Visible screws on the phone’s body lend it an industrial feel, while the bold “INFINIX GT” branding is positioned on the left side.

The back of the phone features slightly tapered, square-shaped camera islands housing the triple rear camera setup. However, only one camera has the capability to capture images, while the other two serve a more aesthetic purpose. Accompanying the camera setup is a ring flash light and an LED light strip on the camera island.

The LED light strip comprises five bars of light arranged in a descending manner. While some might expect customization options similar to the Nothing Phone 2, it’s important to note that these options are not available. In terms of functionality, the LEDs illuminate for incoming calls, notifications, music playback, and during charging. However, unlike the Nothing Phone 2, they do not indicate battery status; they simply blink once when activated. While various LED patterns can be set, their performance is not flawless across all scenarios.







The phone is encased in a robust plastic chassis with flat sides featuring a matte finish that exudes a premium aura. However, this finish can make the device slippery to hold. The GT 10 Pro is offered in two color options: Cyber Black and Mirage Silver, both featuring color-shifting backs.

Personally, I find the Cyberpunk theme on the former to be more captivating than the latter. Positioned along the bottom edge of the GT 10 Pro are a 3.5mm headphone jack, the primary microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a stereo speaker grille. On the right-hand side, you’ll find a volume rocker and power button, while the left side houses a SIM tray.

The phone boasts an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, allowing it to be used in wet conditions without concerns about damage. This is a notable advantage, considering that most smartphones in this budget segment lack any water-resistant rating.

The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, though it’s positioned at the bottom of the phone, making it slightly challenging to access while holding the device. Nonetheless, the fingerprint sensor is quick and dependable compared to other smartphones in this segment. Additionally, facial recognition is available, but the sensor’s authentication speed is somewhat slower.

Overall, Infinix has truly excelled in the design department, presenting the market’s first smartphone with a captivating and mesmerizing design that stands distinct from the Nothing Phone 2.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Display: Smooth and Bright

Regarding visuals, the Infinix GT 10 Pro showcases a striking 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400×1080) 10-bit AMOLED display. This display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring rapid and precise touch responses during gaming. Furthermore, the panel holds TUV certification for optical safety.

Users have the option to manually select a refresh rate of 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz. Infinix also provides an auto mode that dynamically adjusts the refresh rate based on the content displayed.

Having used the OPPO F19 at a 60Hz refresh rate last year, my fingers are now accustomed to the buttery-smooth scrolling experience, so I’ve set the GT 10 Pro to 120Hz. The phone delivers a seamless and fluid scrolling experience, devoid of any stutters or inconsistencies in day-to-day usage.

Specs Infinix GT 10 Pro Display 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED, 2400×1080, 900 nits max brightness Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050, 1 x 3.0GHz Cortex A78, 3 x 2.6GHz Cortex A78, 4 x 2.0GHz Cortex A55, Mali-G77 GPU based on 6nm architecture RAM 8GB Storage 256GB, MicroSD slot up to 1TB Rear camera 108MP Main + 2MP Portrait + 2MP Macro Front Camera 32MP IP Rating IP53 dust and water resistance OS XOS 13.1 based on Android 13 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Security In-display fingerprint sensor Audio 3.5mm jack, stereo sound Battery 5,000mAh battery, 45W USB PD 3.0 fast charging Dimensions and Weight 162.7 x 75.9 x 8.1mm, 187g Colors Cyber Black & Mirage Silver

The panel can reach up to 900 nits in brightness, ensuring visibility even under direct sunlight. The phone supports the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, resulting in vivid and captivating colors. Infinix offers a plethora of customization options, including font changes, adjustable color balance, a blue light filter, always-on mode, and much more.

With almost symmetrical bezels on all sides, the display provides an expansive and immersive viewing angle, offering ample content on the screen.









In summary, the AMOLED panel offers vibrant, bright, and appealing colors, and the maximum 120Hz refresh rate provides a seamlessly smooth scrolling experience. The phone boasts two stereo speakers that deliver loud audio, enhancing the gaming and media consumption experience with stereo effects.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Performance and Battery: Snappy and Reliable

Infinix has opted for MediaTek over Qualcomm for its inaugural affordable gaming smartphone. Powering the GT 10 Pro is MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 8050 chipset, built on a 6nm architecture.

While MediaTek’s nomenclature can be perplexing, in simple terms, the Dimensity 8050 is a refined version of the Dimensity 1300 unveiled last year. This processor incorporates the same internals as the Dimensity 1300: a single Cortex A78 Core (up to 3.0GHz), three Cortex A78 Cores (up to 2.8GHz), and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores (up to 2.0GHz).



This configuration is complemented by an Arm Mali-G77 GPU with nine shader cores based on the Mali ‘Valhall’ architecture, facilitating smooth and lag-free gaming performance. Overall, Infinix delivers a top-tier hardware package with the GT 10 Pro, setting it apart in this segment.

Unlike other brands that often introduce numerous storage variants for a single model, Infinix takes a different approach, offering a single 8GB + 256GB variant for the GT 10 Pro.

Over the course of my 15-day testing period with the GT 10 Pro, I’ve encountered no instances of lag or slowdowns. The phone maintains a consistently smooth performance, particularly while navigating social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Gmail. While there were occasional minor stutters observed during testing, likely due to software optimization, these are not significant issues and can likely be rectified through OTA updates.

Infinix GT 10 Pro benchmarks

Benchmarks Tests Infinix GT 10 Pro Geekbench 6 (single-core) 1132 Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 3434 3D Mark Wild Life (score) 4468 3D Mark Wild Life (FPS) 26.76 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme (score) 1306 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme (FPS) 7.82

I’ve conducted various benchmark tests on the GT 10 Pro, yielding remarkably impressive results. This newcomer performs exceptionally well when compared to its immediate rivals, including the Nothing Phone 1 and POCO X5 Pro. Despite often costing less than its competitors, the GT 10 Pro stands its ground effectively.





Powered by the Dimensity 8050, the GT 10 Pro delivers stellar real-world performance. I’ve tested popular titles such as BGMI, COD Mobile, and Genshin Impact on the GT 10 Pro, playing them at their highest settings. The phone offers smooth performance and good FPS with minimal stutter in BGMI and COD Mobile.

Overall, my experience with these two games has been excellent. Expanding the gaming test to Genshin Impact, my experience with this title has been less impressive. Notably, I’ve encountered significant frame drops while playing. Despite boasting impressive hardware, the GT 10 Pro could easily achieve 120fps gaming in demanding titles. However, Infinix limits gameplay to 60fps, which is somewhat disappointing.

During extended gaming sessions, the phone tends to reach its thermal limits early. Thankfully, the vapor chamber liquid cooling technology effectively dissipates heat from high-performance components, maintaining a stable phone temperature.

Infinix enhances the gaming experience with a variety of customizations available through the XArena app. Users can switch between modes to optimize gaming performance. Infinix offers three modes: Power Saving, Equilibrium, and Performance. Additionally, features like brightness lock, Bypass charging (reducing heating effects during charging), and gaming temperature control (lowering phone temperature during gaming) are available. Magic buttons also enable customization of volume buttons for in-game functions.

The GT 10 Pro is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery, easily lasting a full day on a single charge. This battery supports 45W fast charging technology. In the box, Infinix includes a 45W charger and an orange-angled cable, facilitating gaming while charging. With the power of 45W charging, the device reaches a full charge in just 62 minutes and hits the 50% mark in only 19 minutes. The device is compliant with PD 3.0 charging standards, and the intelligent safety charging feature ensures reliable and worry-free charging.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Cameras- Good for well-lit conditions

Purely designed for gaming, the GT 10 Pro presents decent camera specifications. It houses a triple rear camera setup, anchored by a 108MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. Among these, only the primary camera is practically usable, while the other two lenses seem to serve more as placeholders.

The camera offers an array of modes to facilitate capturing optimal shots on the go. These include AI Cam (which employs AI to detect environmental conditions and automatically switch to appropriate modes), portrait mode, beauty mode, and a 108MP option, capable of capturing high-resolution shots. Additionally, a 2x digital zoom is supported. Infinix has also integrated Google Lens into the camera interface, enhancing search efficiency.

On the front, a 32MP camera with dual flash is available for capturing impressive selfies and facilitating video chats. Regarding video recording, the rear camera can record videos up to a maximum resolution of 4K at 30 fps, while the front camera supports video recording up to 2K at 30 fps. Unfortunately, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is not supported by the camera.





























In my camera testing thus far, the GT 10 Pro’s camera performs admirably in well-lit conditions, producing excellent images. However, it falters in low-light settings, struggling to capture satisfactory photos with notable details.

Infinix has heavily utilized AI enhancements to achieve remarkable outcomes while shooting. While these enhancements often contribute to capturing impressive shots, there are instances where the AI over-enhances the images. Notably, in super night mode, the device captures acceptable colors and highlights, though it falls short compared to other devices in this segment, which offer more versatile and detailed low-light shots.







I’ve also captured several videos using the GT 10 Pro’s rear camera at the highest 4K 30fps resolution. The quality is respectable, but the lack of stabilization is apparent, and there’s a noticeable shutter lag during recording. The front camera is also capable of recording decent videos at its 2K 30fps resolution. Additionally, both front and rear lenses can record videos at 1080p 60fps. A standout feature of the GT 10 Pro’s camera is its ability to capture sweeping landscapes with high dynamic range and impressive clarity.

In conclusion, the GT 10 Pro is not primarily a camera-focused phone. It struggles in low-light scenarios, yet it can capture quite satisfactory shots in well-lit environments. While not exceptional, its camera proves to be capable for casual photography.

Infinix GT 10 Pro Software: No bloatware, Pure clean OS

Infinix has heavily promoted a clean operating system experience with its newly developed XOS UI. The GT 10 Pro runs on the brand’s custom XOS 13 UI, built on Android 13. This is my first experience with Infinix’s UI, as I have primarily used Samsung’s One UI for the past three years.

During my approximately 15 days of testing, I’ve found that Infinix’s XOS 13 UI is extensively customized, but it lacks some fundamental cohesiveness. The animations feel outdated to me, and the UI elements seem disjointed. The pivotal factor lies in a clean OS experience, which Infinix does provide through its selection of first-party apps including XArena, Xclub, Safety, and Xtheme, pre-installed on the device. Disabling most of these apps is possible if desired.

Regarding customizations and features, Infinix offers a plethora. As mentioned earlier, XOS 13 is significantly tailored, even encompassing Infinix’s own phone dialer, messaging app, and keyboard. If you are accustomed to Google’s ecosystem, including Google Messages, Phone Dialer, and Gboard, you’ll need to download these apps separately from the Google Play Store.

As for software updates, Infinix promises a single major Android OS update and three years of security patch updates for the GT 10 Pro. In my perspective, Infinix could certainly improve here by committing to at least two major OS updates. Unfortunately, that is not the case at present. In terms of bloatware, the software is clean, devoid of unnecessary apps. However, the XOS UI lacks a polished overall feel.



In essence, while the GT 10 Pro is tailored for gaming, it also presents camera capabilities. The device features an extensive camera setup, with a 108MP primary lens and accompanying 2MP macro and portrait lenses. The camera functions well in well-lit scenarios but struggles in low light, aided by AI enhancements. Additionally, the phone boasts a customized XOS 13 UI, based on Android 13, delivering a clean OS experience with the option to customize extensively.

Infinix GT 10 Pro- Should You Buy It?

You Should buy this if…

You want a gaming smartphone at an affordable price point

You want a bright and colorful 120Hz AMOLED panel

You want a flashy design

You want a clean UI experience, no bloatware

You want a long-lasting battery with fast-charging support

You Shouldn’t buy this if…

You like a minimal-design smartphone

You want great cameras

You want more than one Android OS update

Final Thoughts

With the GT 10 Pro, Infinix has unquestionably secured its position in the market by providing an economical choice for budget-conscious gamers. Internal components take precedence in gaming phones, and Infinix has executed this aspect flawlessly. The hardware presented by Infinix in this segment is truly commendable, and the design takes center stage as the phone’s highlight.

It’s noteworthy that Infinix has retained the headphone jack, which is an added advantage compared to other brands that have often forsaken it. The LED lights on the back, while seemingly a last-minute addition with no tangible practicality, come across as a gimmick. Yet, they possess an undeniable coolness factor that can easily capture anyone’s attention.

Regarding the camera setup, it falls somewhat within the realm of an average configuration, but it suffices for capturing casual shots. What disappoints me is that the MediaTek hardware is actually capable of recording videos in 4K at 60fps, yet the GT 10 Pro’s capabilities are capped at 4K at 30fps. The AMOLED display shines brightly, producing vivid colors, and the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate contributes to the device’s overall smooth and fluid feel.

Under the hood, Infinix equips the GT 10 Pro with the Dimensity 8050 processor, a tweaked version of the Dimensity 1300. This chipset boasts the power needed to handle demanding games like BGMI, COD Mobile, and Genshin Impact at high graphics settings with relative ease. However, I find it disappointing that the device doesn’t support gaming at 120fps.

During my extended gaming sessions, I observed instances of throttling. The battery life of the GT 10 Pro is impressive, lasting a full day on a single charge, and the 45W fast charger efficiently refuels the battery in a matter of minutes on the go.

Undoubtedly, the GT 10 Pro presents a software experience that’s clean and free from bloatware. However, this alone isn’t enough, as XOS 13 falls short in terms of polish. In comparison to UIs from other brands like OneUI 5.1, ColorOS 13, or MIUI 14, XOS 13 lacks optimization and its design appears dated. In the realm of customization, XOS 13 offers an array of options, and Infinix deserves credit for effective categorization.

To sum up, Infinix has achieved remarkable success with the GT 10 Pro. Its attractive hardware, striking and unconventional design, capable cameras, long-lasting battery with fast charging capabilities, and affordable pricing collectively establish it as an outstanding gaming smartphone within its segment. If you prioritize the best hardware package and aren’t particularly concerned about software updates, the Infinix GT 10 Pro is a highly appealing option to consider. However, if a top-tier camera setup and a variety of other decent features are more important to you, exploring alternatives like the Nothing Phone 1, OnePlus Nord 2T, or POCO X5 Pro might be more fitting.