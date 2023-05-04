The Kaja Audio Go-To’s are a pair of wireless earbuds designed to be comfortable and easy to use, and which offer a long battery life. Moreover, they have a fairly decent set of features for their price.

Read on to learn what we thought of the Kaja Audio Go-To Wireless Earbuds.

Noteworthy Features

Play time per charge: 6+ hrs (~20hrs at 50% volume)

Max hours per single case charge: 70 hrs

Charging time 0% to 100% in about 1.5hrs

IPX4 water resistance level

6mm dynamic driver

Noise cancellation type: Dual mics ENC

Gallery

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Kaja Audio Go-Tos have a sleek, minimalist design that is both stylish and comfortable. They are lightweight and come with (two sets) soft, flexible silicone ear tips that provide a secure fit. The earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant so you can wear them without concerns whether working out or running errands.

The Go-To’s are equipped with a variety of features that make them ideal for everyday use, particularly the long battery life. At six hours of listening per charge (or longer at 50% volume), you can get upwards of 70 hours from the case and earbuds.

The Go-To’s are Bluetooth compatible with all major smartphones and tablets, pair easily, and offer touch controls on each earbud. We like that these can work independently of each other and always appreciate support for Google Assistant (or Siri).

The sound is a bit more flat that we might have liked but it was in line with other earbuds in this price point. We’d have liked an EQ setting or app to go with the earbuds but understand that could be a stretch for the budget.

As a pair of earbuds for the everyman we think the Kaja Audio Go-To’s are worth a look. They are a decent “go-to” pair for working around the house, commuting, exercising, biking, and other daily activities. We’ve not had any problems with these thus far and feel like the brand is off to a decent start.

You can learn more about the Kaja Audio Go-To Wireless Earbuds and/or purchase yours for about $80.