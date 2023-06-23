Lion Trek Portable Solar Generator review

Sometimes you need power on the go but a power bank won’t cut it but a bulky power station might be overkill. That’s when a solar power generator like the Lion Trek is perfect. It packs up to 99.9Wh of stored energy into a compact airline approved package. Lion Energy sent us one out for review a few weeks ago and I’ve been impressed with it just like I was with the company’s larger Safari ME.

Features

The Lion Trek has everything you need to keep your devices powered up on the go. It features two USB Type-A ports capable of 5V at 2.4A, a USB Type-C port with Power Delivery that maxes out at 60W, and a 150W AC port.

With all of these ports, it doesn’t matter what device you have with you, the Lion Trek is going to be able to charge or power it. Whether it’s your phone, tablet, smartwatch, drone, laptop, etc. one of these outputs will work with it. I was able to charge my phone, laptop, and even run a TV with the Lion Trek without issue.

Charging the Lion Trek was also quick and easy. When using the included 60W charger it only took around two hours to fully charge it and be ready to go. Additionally, Lion Energy has included a solar charging port making it easy to charge up on camping or hiking trips using the sun.

One of the main features of the Lion Trek that cannot be overlooked is the size. The Lion Trek packs a lot of power into a 2.1-pound compact form factor with a rubberized rugged shell. I found it to be durable and easy to carry in a bag, however, the protective rubber casing can pick up some dirt and will need a wipe-down from time to time. That’s a small price to pay given how versatile the Lion Trek is.

The easy-to-read display is also a standout feature on the Lion Trek. With it, you’re able to check the current battery level, see how many watts are being used, and the time remaining until it will be fully drained.

Final thoughts

If you’re looking for a portable power generator for a day trip or hike, then look no further. I’ve used the Lion Trek over the past few weeks to charge several devices and run a 43-inch HDTV for nearly four hours. It has been perfect for tossing in a bag and knowing that I’ll be able to charge my phone, tablet, or power my laptop on the go. Furthermore, I love that I can charge it up with solar panels like the 50W Foldable Solar Panels I previously reviewed from Lion Energy.

