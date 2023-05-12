The mophie Powerstation Pro AC (2023) is a portable power bank designed to charge your devices on-the-go. It features a high-capacity 27,000mAh rechargeable battery, which can charge multiple devices at once, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other USB and/or AC-powered devices.

Read on to learn more or [check out the podcast]() (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Mophie Powerstation Pro AC.

Noteworthy Features

Up to 100W output via AC

Up to 140W shared output using multiple ports

27,000mAh internal battery

Two-year warranty

LED battery level indicator

Made from up to 50% post consumer recycled plastic

Thoughts and Conclusion

One of the standout features of the Powerstation Pro AC is its ability to provide AC power, allowing you to charge devices that require a wall outlet. The power bank features an AC outlet that can deliver up to 100 watts of power, which is sufficient to power small laptops, cameras, and other AC-powered devices.

In addition to the AC outlet, the Powerstation Pro AC also features two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The USB-A port supports fast charging up to 20W while the USB-C ports provide up to 60W and 20W PD for each, respectively.

The Powerstation Pro AC isn’t designed specifically for outdoor or rugged use, but it does appear to have a fairly strong build to it. Additionally, the built-in wrist strip makes it easy to carry around and less prone to take a spill when outside.

The mophie Powerstation Pro AC is a versatile and durable portable power bank that can keep your devices charged and powered on-the-go. Given that so many of our gadgets use these three port types, this one is a terrific all-in-one device for long weekends on the go or extremely busy days working remotely and on the road.

You can learn more about the Mophie Powerstation Pro AC and/or purchase yours for about $200.