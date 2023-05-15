The mophie PowerStation XL (2023) is a portable external battery designed to charge mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It has a large capacity of 20,000mAh, which means it can charge most smartphones several times before needing to be recharged itself.

Read on to learn what we thought of the Mophie Powerstation XL (2023).

Noteworthy Features

Charge up to three devices at once

LED battery indicator

20W USB-C PD fast charge port

20,000mAh battery

Two-year warranty

Thoughts and Conclusion

The PowerStation XL 2023 features a USB-C port with Power Delivery (PD) technology, which allows for faster charging of compatible devices. It also has two USB-A ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once.

The device has a sleek and compact design that makes it easy to carry around with you on the go. It also comes with a USB-C-to-A cable for charging the PowerStation XL 2023 itself. It’s really portable and rather lightweight so I can imagine tossing this in a backpack or commuter bag without second thought.

There are three ports to charge from on the battery, two of which are USB-A and one being a USB-C. If both USB-A ports and the USB-C port are utilized at the same time, the powerstation XL can deliver a combined output of up to 15 watts. Otherwise, the USB-C port can pump out 20W PD fast charge on its own.

Like other mophie products, this one has four LED indicator lights to help get a feel for how of the 20,000mAh battery remains. Additionally, it also comes with the brand’s hallmark two-year warranty, too.

The mophie PowerStation XL 2023 is a convenient and practical solution for keeping your devices charged while you’re on the move. If your day often requires you to travel to and from locations or work in remote spots, you’ll appreciate the power and performance in this unit.

You can learn more about the Mophie Powerstation XL (2023) and/or purchase yours for about $60.