We’ve been testing this new addition to the Nebula sub-brand for a month now and here are our takeaways in a full review. Just a note, I’ll be using Nebula 3 and Nebula 3 Laser interchangeably throughout the remainder of the review.

Design and Build Quality

The Nebula Capsule 3 is a small and lightweight projector that’s easy to carry around. It’s about the size of a soda can, and it weighs just over a pound, making it an excellent option for those who want a portable projector. The build quality is excellent, with a sturdy aluminum body that feels durable and well-made all packed into 2.1 lbs.

The overall size is similar to a small canister of Clorox wipes if that helps with envisioning this Nebula. This small form factor makes this a fantastic way to enjoy your favorite films or shows pretty much anywhere. It can easily be tossed in a bag, purse, or backpack. Even if you throw in a small tripod setup, this will take up minimal space while away from the living room.

Performance and Features

The Nebula Capsule 3 uses a high-quality laser projection system that offers bright and vibrant colors. The projector has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is suitable for most applications, and it supports up to 1080p video playback. The image quality is excellent, with sharp and clear details and accurate color reproduction. It can support full 4K input but still downconverts to the 1080p native resolution.

The laser really is impressive from the older models. The 300 Lumens makes it significantly brighter and easier to see in normal lighting. The other sensors allow for auto-keystone alignments and the auto adjustment works every time I’ve set it up. Orientation is also available for any mounting position as well. Whether it’s upside down from the ceiling or tripod, the Nebula 3 can figure it out via settings.

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser also has built-in Wi-Fi, which makes it easy to connect to the internet and stream content. The projector supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, which means you can enjoy fast and stable internet speeds.

All these internals are amazing to see crammed into this small package, but apparently, a laser takes a little more heat dispersion than previous models. The first thing I noticed while powering on the Nebula 3 Laser was the fan is loud and immediately noticeable. It’s not overpowering to the media playback but it’s going to let you know it’s powered on when media is silenced.

Bluetooth is also onboard and can easily expand the built-in speaker array. While the main speaker is great for a small indoor setting, I found a larger Bluetooth system expands the experience when outdoors. I’ve enjoyed several evenings on our back patio with both, but the extra wattage from another speaker took it up a notch.

Multiple inputs are available on the back of the Capsule 3. Here you’ll find a 3.5mm jack, HDMI, and a USB-C data/charging port. This gives a few options for external additions outside the normal inputs from Android TV. I’ve been able to use a laptop, a Mac mini, and my Roku stick via HDMI. The USB-C supports Ankers PowerDelivery with 30 Watt charging.

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser also has a built-in 52Wh battery that offers up to 2.5 hours of continuous use, which is a significant that it’s kept similar runtime as the previous generation even with the laser. The battery life is more than enough for most applications, and it makes the projector ideal for outdoor use or when you don’t have access to a power outlet.

Ease of Use

One of the best features of the Nebula Capsule 3 is Android TV support. The projector comes with the Android TV operating system built-in, which means you can stream your favorite shows and movies directly from the projector without the need for an external device. The Android TV interface is easy to use and provides access to a wide range of streaming services, including YouTub, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is incredibly easy to use. The projector has a simple and intuitive interface that’s easy to navigate, even if you’re not familiar with Android TV. The remote control is also easy to use, with large buttons that are easy to press and a simple layout that makes it easy to find what you’re looking for.

The Nebula Capsule 3 also supports voice commands through Google Assistant. You can use voice commands to control the projector, search for content, and even adjust the volume. Voice recognition is accurate, and it works well even in noisy environments.

Unfortunately, the one hang-up of the software side is Netflix isn’t available out of the box. This is a limitation of the Netflix certification process and excludes most of these portable projectors like the Nebula Capsule Laser. You can hack some version of the app, but honestly, you should just settle on Casting Netflix content with this device.

Conclusion

Overall, the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is an excellent projector that offers an impressive set of features for its size. The build quality is excellent, the image quality is fantastic, and the Android TV 11 support makes it easy to stream your favorite content. The built-in speaker is also a significant improvement over the previous generation, and it makes the projector ideal for outdoor use without absolutely needing a Bluetooth option.

The only real downside to the Nebula Capsule 3 Laser is the price. At $799, it’s a bit on the expensive side, especially considering the native resolution is only 1080p. However, if you’re looking for a portable and versatile projector that offers excellent performance and features, the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is definitely worth considering. Hit the links below if you want to throw your hard-earned cash at this projector.