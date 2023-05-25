The OneOdio OpenRock Pro Wireless Open-Ear Air Conduction Earbuds are an innovative and unique product that offer a different listening experience than traditional earbuds. These earbuds use air conduction technology, which allows the user to hear their music and ambient noise at the same time, making them a great option for outdoor activities or for those who want to be aware of their surroundings.

It’s a somewhat unorthodox design, to be sure, and somewhat calls to mind bone conduction headphones. They don’t have any premium sound but they do feature a pretty solid set of features that athletes might enjoy.

Design

Despite their unique design, the target user for the OneOdio OpenRock Pro earbuds is pretty much anyone who wants to enjoy music without being completely isolated from their surroundings. Outdoor enthusiasts, runners, and cyclists who need to be aware of their surroundings will enjoy being able to hear environmental sounds.

The OpenRock Pro earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, which provides a strong and stable connection to your device. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance, making them suitable for use during workouts or outdoor activities.

The curvature of the ear hook can be adjusted, although not necessary, and the rubber strip can be angled to fit various ear sizes comfortably. I appreciate the presence of a dedicated physical button for media playback and volume control, but found it difficult to locate each button during physical activity. Moreover, the default controls were not easy to remember. More on that in a moment.

Specifications for the OneOdio OpenRock Pro

Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth Range: 33 feet (10 meters)

16.2 mm drivers

AAC, SBC, and aptX codec support

Up to 46 hours of music and calls (with charging case)

Charging for five minutes provides up to one hour of playback

IPX5 water and sweat-resistant

Audio

Earbuds designed for active use, such as during workouts or in noisy environments, don’t necessarily require pristine sound quality, but they must be well-balanced in their audio delivery, with clear vocals and ample low-end.

The OpenRock Pro earbuds certainly met my expectations in this regard. They provide a rich and full sound quality, especially in the bass frequencies as the volume was increased. I was surprised at how well-rounded they sounded.

In spite of the open-ear design I was impressed with how little sound leakage occurs. Even at higher volume levels music was barely audible from others in a room maybe 10 feet away.

Podcasts and audiobooks sound fantastic with each word clear and easy to understand. In fact, these might be among some of my favorite earbuds for this type of content around the house. However, and this is the same for standard earbuds, it difficult to hold conversations with audio playing – especially spoken word. You’ll want to turn them off or pause your audio if you’re going to try to hold a conversation.

Other thoughts

By default, a single click on either the right or left button pauses audio and another click resumes it, while a double click on the right increases the volume and a double click on the left decreases it. That’s pretty much par for the course in earbuds, sure.

The standard control for skipping a song is by pressing the button and holding it for 1.5 seconds, which is pretty wonky. Of note, the presets cannot be modified, and reviewing the manual is something you won’t want to skip.

The battery life of the earbuds is truly impressive, providing up to 46 hours of listening time on a single charge. This is ample time for most workouts, as well as extended activities such as marathons. The earbuds also come equipped with a fast charging feature that allows for an additional 60 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge.

The extended battery life can be attributed to their energy-saving features and low power consumption. The earbuds automatically turn off after 10 minutes of inactivity, ensuring that the battery life is conserved. Additionally, the charging case can fully charge the earbuds up to four times before requiring a recharge.

The battery case design, for its part, is practical but a tad too bulky to fit comfortably in pants pockets.

Example settings and use cases for the OpenRock Pro

Outdoor activities : The open-ear design allows you to be aware of your surroundings while still enjoying your music, making them ideal for activities like hiking, running, or cycling.

: The open-ear design allows you to be aware of your surroundings while still enjoying your music, making them ideal for activities like hiking, running, or cycling. Work : They’re lightweight and comfortable and let you hear colleagues and surroundings while still being able to listen to music or take calls.

: They’re lightweight and comfortable and let you hear colleagues and surroundings while still being able to listen to music or take calls. Commuting : Commuters who need to be aware of their surroundings can listen to music or take calls without completely drowning out the environment.

: Commuters who need to be aware of their surroundings can listen to music or take calls without completely drowning out the environment. Home: The open-ear design also makes them comfortable for music, podcasts, or other content while doing household chores or just relaxing.

Conclusion

The OneOdio OpenRock Pro Wireless Open-Ear Air Conduction Earbuds are a great option for anyone who wants a different listening experience and whose primary concern is to be aware of their surroundings while enjoying music.

The earbuds are versatile enough to be used in a wide range of settings, making them an excellent option for people who are always on the go. Priced $130, they punch above their weight in a few areas.