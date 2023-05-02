The Phiaton Bonobuds Lite are a good option for those looking for a quality set of true wireless earbuds that offer long battery life, fast charging, touch controls, and a comfortable fit at an affordable price point.

Read on to learn what we thought of the Phiaton BonoBuds Lite.

Noteworthy Features

Bluetooth 5.2 technology to provide a stable and reliable wireless connection with your device

Touch controls allow you to play, pause, skip tracks, answer calls, and activate voice assistants with ease

Auto-pairing feature connects them to your device as soon as you take them out of the case

Up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge; charging case can provide up to 17 additional hours of battery life

IPX4 rating means they are sweat and water-resistant, making them suitable for use during exercise and other outdoor activities

Gallery











Thoughts and Conclusion

The Phiaton Bonobuds Lite are a true wireless earbud model from Phiaton, which is designed to provide a comfortable fit and high-quality sound at an affordable price point. They’re quite similar to the Bonobuds save for a few minor distinctions.

The Bonobuds Lite feature 5.8mm dynamic drivers to deliver a relatively deep bass with clear highs. The earbuds support the SBC and AAC audio codec, which mean high-quality audio streaming.

The earbuds provide up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the compact charging case can provide up to 17 additional hours of battery life.

The Bonobuds Lite come with multiple sizes of ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit for a wide range of ear sizes. The earbuds are also lightweight and compact, making them easy to wear for extended periods of time.

The Bonobuds Lite have touch controls that allow you to play, pause, skip tracks, answer calls, and activate voice assistants with ease. The earbuds also have an auto-pairing feature that connects them to your device as soon as you take them out of the case.

The Bonobuds Lite have an IPX4 rating, which means they are sweat and water-resistant, making them suitable for use during exercise and other outdoor activities.

For about ten bucks more you can get the standard Bonobuds which offer a better overall sound and faster charging. The trade-off, though, is the battery life which is nearly 50% longer here.

You can learn more about the Phiaton BonoBuds Lite and/or purchase yours for about $50.