The Phiaton BonoBuds are a pair of true wireless earbuds that are designed to provide a high-quality audio experience on the go. They are Bluetooth-enabled and come with a compact charging case that provides up to 20 hours of additional battery life.

Read on to learn what we thought of the Phiaton BonoBuds.

Noteworthy Features

Up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge; charging case can provide up to 20 additional hours of battery life

Fast-charging capabilities that can give you up to an hour of playtime with just a 10-minute charge

Come with multiple sizes of ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit

Touch controls that allow you to play, pause, skip tracks, answer calls, and activate voice assistants with ease

Auto-pairing feature makes it easy to connect the earbuds to your device as soon as you take them out of the case

Thoughts and Conclusion

The BonoBuds provide up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, and the compact charging case can provide up to 20 additional hours of battery life. The earbuds also have fast-charging capabilities that can give you up to 2 hours of playtime with just a 15-minute charge.

The BonoBuds use Bluetooth 5.2 technology and have support for the SBC and AAC audio codecs, which helps to deliver high-quality audio streaming. Additionally, the 6mm dynamic drivers produce deep bass and clear highs for an immersive sound experience. The earbuds also have noise-cancelling technology that blocks out external noise for a more focused listening experience.

The Bonobuds have touch controls that allow you to play, pause, skip tracks, answer calls, and activate voice assistants with ease. The earbuds also have an auto-pairing feature that connects them to your device as soon as you take them out of the case.

The BonoBuds come with multiple sizes of ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit for a wide range of ear sizes. The earbuds are also lightweight and compact, making them easy to wear for extended periods of time. Additionally, they have an ergonomic design that helps to reduce pressure on your ears.

The BonoBuds have an IPX4 rating, which means they are sweat and water-resistant, making them suitable for use during exercise and other outdoor activities.

At just $60 we like these earbuds quite a bit for all-purpose needs. Sound is better than expected given the price and there’s a fair amount of feature on offer. Pick these up in one of three colors: black, blue, and white.

You can learn more about the Phiaton BonoBuds and/or purchase yours for about $60.