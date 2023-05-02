

Philips earlier this year released the 27E1N8900 4K OLED Monitor, a high-performance display that offers a range of benefits for users who demand the best. With cutting-edge technology and a sleek design, this monitor promises to provide an exceptional viewing experience for work or entertainment.

At its core, the 27E1N8900 features a 27-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160. This display technology delivers deep, rich colors and high contrast ratios, resulting in stunning visuals that are sure to impress. Additionally, the monitor features an ultra-fast response time of .1 millisecond, making it an ideal choice for gamers who need a display that can keep up with fast-paced action.

One of the key benefits of the 27E1N8900 is its color accuracy. With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, the monitor can display a wide range of colors with exceptional accuracy. This makes it an ideal choice for content creators who need to work with color-critical applications, or anyone who demands the best possible color reproduction.

In terms of connectivity, the monitor features a range of options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C ports. This provides users with a wide range of options for connecting their devices, whether they are using a laptop, desktop computer, or other device. The monitor also includes a built-in USB hub, allowing users to connect additional peripherals such as a keyboard or mouse.

The Philips 27E1N8900 4K OLED Monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz. While this may not be as high as some gaming monitors that offer refresh rates of 144Hz or higher, it is still suitable for most tasks, including gaming. With that said, users who are looking for a monitor specifically for gaming may want to consider a monitor with a higher refresh rate.

While the 60Hz refresh rate of the Philips 27E1N8900 4K OLED Monitor may not be suitable for some gamers, it still offers a smooth and responsive experience for most users, with excellent image quality that makes it suitable for a wide range of applications.

On the other side of things, I found the monitor offers excellent image quality due to its OLED display technology. We’re talking incredibly rich and vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast.

Connectivity

Input HDMI 2.0 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1

Output USB-B USB 3.2 x 4 Headphone jack



The target user for the 27E1N8900 is anyone who demands the best possible display technology. This includes professionals who work with color-critical applications, gamers who need a high-performance display, and anyone who wants to enjoy their favorite content on a stunning display.

Even web browsing, email, and standard daily tasks are much more enjoyable on a monitor like this. It’s night and day different from the other monitors I was using, making them appear as if color was drained from them. The same goes for brightness as the Philips just feels much clearer, cleaner, and generally brighter.

The Philips 27E1N8900 4K OLED Monitor comes with a sleek and sturdy stand that complements the monitor’s design. The stand is made of high-quality materials and provides a stable base for the monitor. It is also adjustable, allowing users to tilt, swivel, and adjust the height of the display to suit their needs.

One potential drawback of the 27E1N8900 is its price. At around $1,100, this monitor is certainly not cheap. However, for users who demand the best possible display technology, the price may be worth it. Additionally, some users may prefer a larger display, as 27 inches may not be large enough for all use cases. Also adding to the value is a four-year warranty.

I’ve been torn over moving it into the center of my three-display layout, swapping it out for the 34-inch LG screen that I’ve enjoyed for a few years. Sure, it’s smaller, but I love looking at it much more.

One of the reasons it stays on the edge of my L-shaped desk is because it’s features a built-in KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) switch, which lets me control two separate computers using a single set of peripherals. This feature is particularly useful when I plug my laptop in as I can switch using a single button and without unplugging and replugging peripherals.

All told, the Philips 27E1N8900 4K OLED Monitor is an exceptional display that offers a range of benefits for users who demand the best. With its stunning color accuracy, ultra-fast response time, and a range of connectivity options, this monitor is sure to impress. While it may not be the most affordable option on the market, for users who demand the best, the 27E1N8900 is certainly worth considering.

I love it for general purposes, watching streaming content, and casual gaming. It’s the best looking monitor I’ve used in a long time and it makes my daily tasks much more enjoyable.