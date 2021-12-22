AGM M7 phone review

The AGM M7 is a durable feature phone for those who work hard and play hard. This 4G device is IP68/IP69K rated. That means it can operate in temperatures ranging from -20 to 60 degrees Celcius. Additionally, it can withstand drops from 2 meters, soak in up to 1.5 meters of water, and block 99% of dust from entering the phone.

This phone utilizes a USB-C port to charge the 2500mAh battery. This feature phone runs a smart operating system. It supports running apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, Skype, Zello, and others.

Listen or watch our review to see how rugged the AGM M7 is and if it’s worth adding to your bag.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.