Vivo’s renowned gaming smartphone sub-brand, iQOO, is acclaimed for its powerful gaming devices designed to redefine speed, style, and performance. In its pursuit to lead and excel, iQOO recently unveiled its latest flagship series, the iQOO 12.

The iQOO 12 series includes the base model iQOO 12 and the high-end iQOO 12 Pro. However, there’s a twist: the Pro variant is exclusively available in Chinese markets, while the standard iQOO 12 is introduced to international audiences. Both variants are equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and most potent processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, positioning them as the most formidable flagship smartphones currently available.

iQOO has completely overhauled the design of the new iQOO 12, making it even more striking and appealing than its predecessor. The brand has infused the iQOO 12 with numerous flagship features, from cutting-edge camera technology and a stunning display to top-tier processors.

I have been using the iQOO 12 Legend Edition for eight days now, and I have much to share about its performance, camera, battery life, and more. Without further ado, let’s dive into this detailed review.

iQOO 12: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 12 has officially launched in global markets, starting at $599 for the base model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The higher-end variant, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, is priced at $660. It will be available worldwide from mid-December in two signature editions: the Legend Edition and the Alpha.

The Legend Edition, in white, is adorned with BMW’s iconic tri-color stripes, known as the “Clous de Paris pattern,” symbolizing the racing spirit of BMW M Motorsport. The Alpha Edition, in contrast, features a sleek black color finished with Fluorite AG glass.

Pros

Stunning 144Hz LTPO AMOLED Panel

Impressive Rear Camera Output

Outstanding Gaming Performance

120W ultra-fast charging

Striking Glass back design

User Friendly UI

Cons

Average Front camera

Only IP64 water resistance

Bloatware

iQOO 12 Legend- Unboxing

iQOO 12 Unboxing Legend Edition

Specs

Processor: Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3

RAM: 16 GB (LPDDR5X)

Charging Power: 120W FlashCharge

ROM: 512 GB (UFS4.0)

Display: 6.78” 1.5K resolution 144Hz panel

Camera: 50MP + 50MP+64MP 16MP Front

Battery: 5000 mAh

iQOO 12 Legend: Design

Captivating BMW M Motorsport Tri-color stripes

Porcelain Enamel Glass back

Unique Porthole design camera module

IQOO has pushed the limits with the creation of the iQOO 12, a gaming smartphone that stands out for its power and design. A significant change is noticeable in the camera setup on the back. Let’s delve into the camera module’s design first. iQOO has completely overhauled the previous camera module, introducing what it calls the “Porthole” design.

The iQOO 12 features a “Squircle” shaped camera module—a fusion of a square and a circle. This design, reminiscent of portholes found in ships and airplanes, offers a unique perspective, akin to viewing the world from within a plane. Both the Legend and Alpha editions, despite their contrasting appearances, incorporate this distinctive design, making the phone stand out with its unique look.

From the moment I unboxed it, I was captivated by its premium feel and elegant design. The iQOO 12 Legend edition, which I received for review, features a white Porcelain Enamel glass back with 3D-pyramid nano-optical textures, offering a smooth and luxurious feel.

The clean white shade, coupled with the classic BMW M Motorsports legendary tricolor stripes engraved on the lower left side, alongside the iQOO logo, enhances its classic appearance. This minimalist design, balanced with subtle “BMW M Motorsport” branding and a sophisticated white texture, renders it a premium-looking smartphone. The “Porthole” camera design is the icing on the cake, adding to its allure.





The iQOO 12 Legend’s entire frame, including the camera bump, boasts a gleaming silver finish, crafted from aluminum alloy, giving it an exceptionally shiny and luxurious appearance. On the right side of the device, you’ll find the power button and volume rocker, conveniently placed for easy access. The left side remains sleek and uncluttered, with no buttons interrupting its smooth profile.

In terms of ports, the bottom of the phone houses a USB Type-C charging port, a speaker grill, a SIM tray, and the primary microphone. The top side features the secondary microphone, an IR Blaster, and an additional speaker grill, rounding off its comprehensive design.









In terms of dimensions, the iQOO 12 has a weight of 203.7 grams and a slim profile at 8.1mm in thickness. While it’s not the thinnest or lightest flagship on the market, its Porcelain Enamel Glass back exudes luxury from the moment you hold it. However, the glass-back design does make it somewhat slippery, despite the decent grip provided by the 8.1mm thick silver frame around the edges. For added safety, using the included case is advisable. iQOO conveniently includes a transparent silicone protective case in the box, which not only enhances grip but also safeguards against accidental drops.

Overall, the iQOO 12 looks and feels premium in hand. The large and noticeable camera bump adds to its exceptional appearance but does contribute to the phone’s heft. This isn’t surprising, considering it houses key gaming components like X-axis linear haptic and haptic motors.

Specifications

iQOO 12 Legend: Screen

144Hz 1.5K resolution AMOLED panel

3000 nits of peak brightness

The iQOO 12 boasts a stunning 6.78-inch flat 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260) LTPO AMOLED screen, supporting HDR10+ and offering a peak brightness of an impressive 3000 nits. Users have the flexibility to adjust both resolution and refresh rate; for my tests, I maximized these settings to fully experience the display capabilities of this powerhouse.

At 3000 nits of peak brightness, the iQOO 12 claims the title of the brightest phone currently on the market, surpassing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra by 70%. This exceptional brightness ensures outstanding visibility under sunlight, allowing every screen element to be seen clearly.

The phone’s high-resolution AMOLED panel is not only bright but also delivers vibrant, natural, and immersive visuals, enhancing the experience of watching movies and gaming. The refresh rate can be boosted up to a maximum of 144Hz, offering an ultra-smooth and fluid scrolling experience. The iQOO 12 features adjustable refresh rate settings, including a Standard mode that locks the rate at 60Hz, a Smart Switch that intelligently adjusts the rate based on screen content, and a High Refresh mode that enables 144Hz for a smoother display, albeit with slightly increased battery consumption.

In my daily use, I experienced no lags or inconsistencies, and the touch sensitivity was highly responsive to even light touches and swipes. The phone performed smoothly and responsively during gaming sessions. Additionally, it features 2160Hz PWM dimming and a low blue light filter, making the device comfortable to use in dark conditions without straining the eyes. The dual-directional stereo speakers provide an immersive sound experience for gaming and deliver loud, clear vocals for music.

iQOO 12 Legend: Cameras

64MP Periscope Telephoto lens

100x digital zoom

Gaming phones have traditionally prioritized hardware performance, often settling for average camera capabilities. However, the landscape is shifting with new gaming smartphones that incorporate flagship-level camera features. The iQOO 12 is a prime example of this evolution.

The iQOO 12 features a distinctive Porthole design for its rear camera module, inspired by the spirit of adventure. This large and unique module accommodates a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS and EIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP triple-zoom periscope telephoto lens. This lens offers 3x and 10x periscope zoom capabilities, along with 100x digital zoom.

In terms of videography, the device supports 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60/30fps, and 1080p at 60/30fps recording. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls, though its video recording capability is limited to 1080p at 30fps.





iQOO has integrated an array of impressive camera features into the iQOO 12. These include Astro mode for capturing the night sky, Supernight for low-light photography, Supermoon for full moon shots, Snapshot for quick captures, along with Long Exposure, Fisheye, Panorama, and more. Additionally, photos can be taken in three distinct modes: Natural, Vivid, and Textured.

The 50MP OV50H main camera, equipped with a sizable 1/1.3-inch sensor, excels in taking high-quality shots. It produces images with well-balanced contrast, intricate details, and accurate, realistic colors. I have taken several samples with the main camera, and the results are nothing short of spectacular. The images are crisp and rich in detail, with colors that are vibrant and true to life.

Similarly, the 50MP ultrawide lens performs admirably. The images captured are noise-free, and the dynamic range is impressively wide. The enhanced night mode of the phone allows for capturing highly detailed photos even in challenging low-light conditions.

3x

3x

10x

10x

10x







Night Mode





iQOO 12- 1x

The 64MP periscope telephoto camera of the iQOO 12 excels in capturing portraits, showcasing accurate separation between background and foreground details, along with impressive blurring effects.

I tested the camera with 1x wide, 3x telephoto, and 10x telephoto zoom shots. The results at 1x and 3x zoom were exceptionally good, while the 10x zoom lens performed surprisingly well, although I noted some loss of detail at 10x digital zoom. The Super Macro mode is a standout feature, allowing stunning captures at 1x, 3x, and 6x zoom with high detail and accurate colors.

The 16MP selfie camera performs adequately in bright conditions but lacks richness. It supports portrait effects, which produce decent results with pleasing blur effects.

Super macro 1x

Super macro 3x

Super macro 6x







However, my main concern with the iQOO 12 is its 16MP front-facing camera, which falls short of expectations. It feels reminiscent of older camera models, delivering only average results. Additionally, its video recording capability is limited to 1080P at 30fps, which is quite disappointing. For a flagship device, a minimum of 2K recording capability is anticipated. Even mid-range devices, such as the Infinix Zero 30 5G, offer up to 4K at 60fps with their front cameras.





In terms of videography, the iQOO 12 strikes a fine balance, offering recording capabilities up to 4K with notably improved stabilization. The overall video quality is impressive, characterized by clarity and freedom from noise.

I also experimented with recording videos in 8K at 30fps, but found the quality somewhat lacking. The image stabilization at this resolution was not as effective, and there was a noticeable absence of an image quality boost.

iQOO 12 – Astro Mode

Overall, the iQOO 12 stands as the premier choice for mobile photography enthusiasts. It boasts an impressive array of rear camera lenses, capable of capturing high-quality images with remarkable detail and vibrant colors, both day and night. The adage ‘Never judge a book by its cover’ aptly applies to this phone’s camera system, which serves as a testament to its exceptional capabilities

iQOO 12 Legend: Performance and Battery

Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

16GB of RAM + 512GB of storage

120W flash charge is the best in the segment

The iQOO 12 marks the brand’s inaugural venture featuring Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, built on the 4nm TSMC architecture. This powerful chipset is paired with the latest Adreno 750 graphics processor, delivering a performance boost of 25%. It also boasts 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and ultra-fast UFS 4.0 512GB internal storage. Additionally, iQOO has integrated a specialized Supercomputing Chip Q1 display processor to elevate the mobile gaming experience to new heights. We’ll delve deeper into this later, but first, let’s explore the chipset’s performance through benchmark analysis.





I conducted numerous benchmark tests on the iQOO 12, and it consistently achieved significantly higher scores compared to many of its rivals. This chipset excels in all areas, whether you’re gaming or running benchmark assessments. Regarding thermal performance, the device underwent the Wild Life Extreme Stress benchmark test, which entails running a high-graphics video on a loop for twenty minutes straight. Throughout this test, the phone exhibited only a slight warmth, which is negligible.











Now, let’s delve into real-world testing. To evaluate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s capabilities, I played demanding titles such as Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile on the iQOO 12, all at high graphics settings. What do you think happened next? You guessed it right! This chipset effortlessly handles any demanding titles or tasks thrown at it.

My gaming experience on this device has been nothing short of outstanding. During 1.5 hours of gameplay across Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty, I experienced no lags or slowdowns; everything was exceptionally smooth and responsive.

Thanks to its 6K vapor chamber with a four-zone cooling system, the phone remains only slightly warm, even under heavy stress and after playing games for around 2 hours.

Genshin Impact- Normal mode

Genshin Impact- Monster mode

The iQOO’s bespoke Supercomputing Chip Q1 display processor significantly elevates the display performance, ramping up frame rates to a smooth 144fps. This enhancement perfectly aligns with the screen’s 144Hz high refresh rate, resulting in a crisper, more seamless, and responsive visual experience.

The iQOO 12 is powered by a substantial 5,000mAh graphite battery, supporting 120W ultra-fast charging. Impressively, the 120W charger can fully recharge the device from 0 to 100% in just 23 minutes and 49 seconds. Reflecting on my personal use, which included casual gaming, browsing social media, camera testing, taking calls, responding to messages, and watching anime, I found that the phone still had 19% battery remaining at the end of the day. Therefore, it’s fair to conclude that with typical usage, the iQOO 12 comfortably lasts an entire day on a single charge, with no issues.

iQOO 12 5G: Software

FunTouch UI is fun to use

The global variant has loads of bloatware







The first action I took after unboxing the iQOO 12 was to uninstall all the pre-loaded apps and games from the device. This step ensured a clean, bloatware-free environment, offering me peace of mind.

Even in their flagship models, iQOO includes some bloatware, which can be somewhat disappointing for users. However, it’s worth noting that these pre-installed apps and games can be easily removed.

The iQOO 12 operates on the Android 14 operating system, enhanced by iQOO’s own FunTouchOS 14 right out of the box. iQOO has committed to providing three major Android software updates (up to Android 17) along with four years of security patch updates. The FunTouch UI on iQOO is engaging and user-friendly, making it accessible for all users. Its UI interface is intuitive, and the smooth, responsive animations contribute to an overall excellent user experience.

You should buy this if…

You want a phone with powerful hardware

You want a phone with the flagship camera setup

You want a dedicated gaming phone

You want a long-lasting battery life with ultra-fast charge support

You shouldn’t buy this if…

You want a clean software experience

You want a curved screen

You want a long-term software experience

Final Thoughts

The iQOO 12 nearly ticks all the boxes, flawlessly blending each element to create a holistic flagship experience. It boasts blazing fast performance, a premium glass back construction with a minimalist aesthetic inspired by the BMW M Motorsport design, a 144Hz AMOLED panel, a top-tier camera system, and reliable battery life, making it a complete flagship package. Impressively, it starts at just $599. Undoubtedly, it’s one of iQOO’s finest creations. In terms of style and materials, the BMW M Motorsport, or the ‘Legend’ edition, exudes a more mesmerizing and enticing charm compared to the ‘Alpha’ variants.

Beyond gaming performance, the iQOO 12’s camera system also deserves commendation. It performs exceptionally well, even in low light conditions, and the super macro mode is particularly impressive for capturing close-up shots.