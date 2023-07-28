The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is a state-of-the-art robot vacuum designed to automate and streamline your home cleaning routine. Packed with advanced features and cutting-edge technology, this high-end device offers an efficient and convenient way to keep your floors spotless without the need for manual intervention. At least not very often.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra utilizes a combination of smart navigation, advanced sensors, and powerful suction capabilities to clean your home effectively. Equipped with LiDAR and infrared sensors, it intelligently maps your space in real-time, allowing it to navigate around obstacles and clean efficiently.

The robot can be controlled through a user-friendly smartphone app, giving users the ability to customize cleaning schedules, set virtual boundaries, and monitor its progress remotely.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra offers both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, with an almost hands-off approach for users. The water and dust containers provide peace of mind in that you can run the robot multiple times without having to add clean water or dump the dirty water.

Dust Container: The dust container, also known as the dustbin, is where the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra stores all the dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris it collects during its vacuuming sessions. The robot vacuum comes equipped with a generously-sized dustbin that can hold a significant amount of debris, reducing the need for frequent emptying. This is particularly beneficial for those with larger homes or who might have pets that shed heavily.

Emptying the dustbin is a hassle-free process. The device features a user-friendly design that allows for quick and easy access to the dustbin at the back of the robot. With a simple press of a button, the dust container can be removed, emptied, and reattached in seconds.

Water Container: The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra’s water container is responsible for the mopping function, allowing the robot vacuum to scrub and clean hard surfaces like hardwood, tile, and linoleum floors. The water tank is designed to hold a sufficient amount of water to cover the designated cleaning area without needing frequent refills.

One of the notable features of the water container is its adjustable water flow system. This feature gives users the ability to control the amount of water dispensed during the mopping process. Whether you need a light mop or a more thorough scrub, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra allows you to customize the water flow to suit your specific cleaning needs. This flexibility ensures that your floors receive just the right amount of moisture for efficient cleaning without the risk of over-saturation.

Depending on how often you plan to mop, or how rigorously you need to clean, you may find the S8 heading back to the dock to clean itself mid-run. If that is the case, you’ll hear voice notifications alerting you to what’s happening. Similarly, should it get stuck somewhere, it will audibly notify you.

The robot vacuum’s intelligent sensors ensure that it avoids carpeted areas while in mopping mode, preventing any water damage to carpets. Even during the first run and setup we found the vacuum did a great job of recognizing the various floor types and acting accordingly.

Design

The first thing you’ll notice about this robot vacuum is its slim and sleek profile. With a height of just a few inches, it effortlessly glides under furniture like sofas, beds, and cabinets, ensuring no dust bunny or debris is left behind. And if yours is white like our review unit, you’ll find it looks quite modern and touch minimal.

The top of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra features an array of sensors, including the prominent LiDAR sensor. This laser-based sensor allows the robot vacuum to scan its surroundings, helping to create detailed maps of your home in real-time. As a result, it can plan its cleaning path intelligently, avoiding obstacles and efficiently navigating through rooms. This smart navigation sets it apart from more basic or entry-level robot vacuums that rely on random patterns. Which would you rather have — crispy straight lines that span the room or something that looks like the DVD standby screen bouncing everywhere?

The elegant matte finish of the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra not only adds a touch of sophistication to its appearance but also serves a practical purpose. The matte texture helps to repel fingerprints and smudges, keeping the device looking pristine even after prolonged use. It also helps to keep from picking up stray hairs and dust that gets stirred up.

At the back of the robot vacuum, you’ll find the generously-sized dustbin, thoughtfully placed for easy access and emptying. The large dustbin capacity reduces the frequency of emptying, which is especially convenient for those with larger homes or shedding pets. The dustbin is also easy to remove and clean, making maintenance a breeze.

The control buttons are placed on the top vacuum and allow for manual control of the unit. While the primary control is through the smartphone app, having these buttons is a handy backup option for those times when you don’t have your phone on hand. Or when you just want to lean down and get things started quickly.

Performance

One of the standout features contributing to the S8 Pro Ultra’s exceptional performance is its intelligent mapping and navigation system. The detailed mapping enables the robot to create accurate floor plans of your home, identifying obstacles, furniture, and other objects in its path.

Typically we’ll go around and pick up various things like shoes, cables, or animal toys to ensure a more thorough clean, but we’re not perfect. And every so often we’ll have a box or package on the floor. The robot does a great job of recognizing these obstacles and doesn’t treat them as if they are permanent fixtures.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra boasts strong suction (6000Pa) power, effectively lifting and capturing dirt, debris, pet hair, and other particles from various floor types. Whether it’s hardwood, tile, laminate, or carpet, it leaves floors looking spotless and fresh.

The S8 Pro Ultra handles floor transitions seamlessly, adapting its cleaning performance according to the surface it encounters. When moving from hard floors to carpets or rugs, the robot automatically adjusts its suction power to optimize cleaning efficiency while protecting delicate surfaces.

We have a couple of spots in our home that make it tough for any and all robot vacuum cleaners. Between the angles, furniture, and layout of the home it’s sometimes problematic and many robots get hung up.

The S8’s virtual boundary or no-go zone feature lets us define specific areas that the robot should avoid during its cleaning process. This is particularly useful for restricting access to certain rooms, protecting delicate objects, or keeping the robot away from sensitive areas.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra offers a user-friendly and intuitive experience through its smartphone app. The app allows users to control the robot, customize cleaning schedules, monitor cleaning progress, and access various features effortlessly. Its compatibility with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant also an extra layer of convenience. In our home it’s “Hey, Google… Run Moe” and things get started.

Target User

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is ideal for tech-savvy homeowners who value both convenience and performance. If you have a busy lifestyle and want to free up time spent on household chores, this robot vacuum is a worthy investment. Pet owners will appreciate its ability to handle pet hair and dander effectively.

It is an investment, though, to be sure. At $1,599 (Best Buy, Amazon, Roborock) it isn’t exactly the sort of thing you buy on a whim. But, if you’ve ever spent more than a few hundred dollars on a robot vacuum, you know the peace of mind alone is worth something.

Similarly, if you’ve ever had the chance to compare a low-priced/entry-level robot vacuum with something that’s more well-rounded, you know there are definite differences. And those things come with a price. Here, you get a mop and vacuum with intelligence, smart home integration, automation, and excellent overall performance. Then there’s all of the time you get back, too.

Overall, the S8 Pro Ultra proves to be a formidable robot vacuum and another excellent entry in the Roborock portfolio. If you’re on a tight budget or prefer a more budget-friendly option, you may want to explore other models in the Roborock lineup. Nonetheless, for tech enthusiasts seeking an advanced and efficient robot vacuum, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is undoubtedly an excellent choice.