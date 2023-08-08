Jumping ship to iOS almost a year ago opened my eyes to a whole new division of phone charging equipment. Scosche has been on this bandwagon since nearly the beginning of the iPhone. I’ve been testing the company’s latest MagSafe-capable MagicMount charger for a few weeks now, and it’s a pretty solid solution.

Design

The Scosche MagicMount Pro Charge will be familiar to anyone who’s used these types of devices. You have a base with a pivot ball mount that can be attached to multiple options. Whether you want the included dash mount, or prefer to purchase the optional air vent mount the MagicMount has you covered.

The front of the MagicMount features the MagSafe compatible wireless charger array and an additional standard MagicMount magnet as well. This allows the Pro Charge to be functional with the stock iPhone MagSafe or with plates attached to Android phones or older iPhones.

The power cable is permanently attached to the back of the MagicMount Pro Charge and has a barrel proprietary 12v plug on the other end. I find both troubling for universal standards and general replacement. If this would have been a dual USB-C connection on each end I’d have been much happier.

Speaking of, the included car charger does include a second USB-C port for another device to charge even with the MagicMount plugged in. This is a nice inclusion from Scosche to understand that most of don’t want to lose the power port exclusively to the driver’s device.

Daily use

Other than the non-standard plugs, I found the MagicMount to be what I expected. My iPhone 13 charges well on the Pro Charge while I’m commuting to work. I would note that the magnets don’t exactly scream secure with my MagSafe capable case. I’ve not had this issue with other chargers, but I did have my iPhone drop off this when going thru a few rough construction zones.

The Scosche MagicMount Pro Charge sticks to the MagSafe 20-watt standard charging. This should be more than enough to top off the battery banks while driving around town. I’m able to actively charge my iPhone while using YouTube Music and Maps via CarPlay without issue.

Conclusion

The Scosche MagicMount Pro Charge is a nice addition to the car if you have an iPhone with MagSafe. The magnetic mount makes for a great way to both wireless charge and secure your phone while in transit. I’d even say it’s a worthy purchase for my Android fanboys as well.

You can purchase the Pro Mount Charge via Scosche’s website for full retail of $60. However, at the moment, this is marked down to just $35 which makes it a steal.

Purchase the Scosche MagicMount Pro Charge