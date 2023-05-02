Since the pandemic, it seems the hybrid workforce is more and more prevalent. Staffers are looking for better ways to support a mobile office space. A company called SideTrak may have a device to help with this effort. The SideTrak Swivel 14 is a portable second screen that can be attached to your laptop, providing additional screen real estate for increased productivity.

Design

The SideTrak Swivel features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display that swivels 270 degrees and can be rotated to a variety of angles for the best viewing experience. The SideTrak Swivel is compatible with Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, and Linux operating systems, and it connects to your laptop via a USB-C cable.

The SideTrak Swivel is lightweight and easy to transport, making it ideal for professionals who need to work on the go. The screen attaches to the back of your laptop with two small magnets, and it can be quickly and easily detached when you need to move around.

Setup

Setting up the SideTrak Swivel is straightforward, and it doesn’t require any additional software or drivers. Simply plug it into your laptop’s USB-C port, and you’re ready to go. The screen is powered by your laptop, so you don’t need to worry about carrying around an additional power source.

And it just works. I had zero issues regardless of the laptop or operating system. I can vouch the SideTrak Swivel works with Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, and Linux with no input from the user other than the USB-C cable. No drivers, no Thunderbolt needed. The simplest plug-and-play solution you’re ever going to find.

Daily use

One of the standout features of the SideTrak Swivel is its flexibility. The screen can be rotated to a variety of angles, allowing you to find the perfect position for your work. It also has a 180-degree presentation mode, which is perfect for sharing your screen with colleagues or clients.

I also enjoyed the optional kickstand. The outer “ring” of the hinge attachment can be kicked out to support the setup. While my Dell Latitude has an extremely stiff lid hinge, and wasn’t really necessary, I could easily see this needed on other models. As we all know, laptop hinges are not all built with the same rigidity.

This kickstand also means you don’t technically need the magnetic plate mount. If you need to use the SideTrak Swivel as a standalone monitor solution it can function in this orientation as well. No magnets and the same seamless setup.

The display quality of the SideTrak Swivel is excellent, with vibrant colors and sharp detail. It’s also bright enough to use in well-lit environments, making it a versatile tool for all kinds of work. From spreadsheets to images, the Swivel performed excellently in crisp, clear results.

Another note is how it’s “stored” when attached and on the move. The outside edge of the Swivel has a ledge that when installed at the right position sits perfectly over the edge of your laptop lid. This closed any gaps between the two devices and allows the Swivel to close seamlessly against my Dell making it both compact and protecting the screen of the SideTrak.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the SideTrak Swivel 14 is a fantastic option for anyone looking to boost their productivity on the go. Its lightweight design, flexible positioning, and high-quality display make it a valuable tool for professionals in a wide range of industries. While the price may be a bit steep for some users, the SideTrak Swivel is definitely worth considering if you’re looking for a portable second screen for your laptop.

At $350 for the 14-inch Swivel, it is well past an impulse purchase, but this unique and well-thought-out design still makes it compelling in my mind. If you travel more than 60% of the time for your job, this is a must-buy. Even when not in use, the metal plate is no more obtrusive than a stick pack most would throw on a laptop lid anyways. Hell, you could cover it with a sticker and probably still work.

Head over to SideTrak’s website using the link below to snag yours. You can also get it slightly cheaper with a 12.5-inch screen or pay a premium for some additional color variants.