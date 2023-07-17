Skullcandy has always been synonymous with delivering exceptional audio experiences, and its latest offering, the Crusher ANC 2, takes it to the next level. These wireless headphones are designed to provide a truly immersive sound experience while boasting a sleek and comfortable design.

With standout features that enhance audio quality and user convenience, the Crusher ANC 2 ($230) is a compelling choice for audio enthusiasts.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones boast a premium build quality combined with a sleek and modern design. The over-ear cups are cushioned with plush memory foam and covered in soft faux leather, leading to long-lasting comfort even during extended listening sessions. The adjustable headband provides a secure and personalized fit, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favorite music without any distractions.

Standout Features

Sensory Bass technology for a powerful and customizable bass experience

Advanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external noise

Personalize your sound profile through the Skullcandy app

Up to 50 hours of battery life for uninterrupted listening

Intuitive controls and voice assistant support for convenient usage

The standout feature of the Crusher ANC 2 is its Sensory Bass technology. With powerful haptic feedback, the headphones deliver an immersive and deep bass experience that can be customized to your preference. Feel the music as it pulsates through your ears, enhancing your audio journey. The best part of the experience is that it’s a literal dial that you can adjust; it’s not an “all or nothing” button.

These headphones feature advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which effectively blocks out external noise, allowing you to focus solely on the audio. Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes or podcasts without any interruptions from the surrounding environment.

The Crusher ANC 2 offers personalized sound customization through the Skullcandy app. Fine-tune your audio experience by adjusting the EQ settings, creating a tailored sound profile that matches your preferences and music genres.

With a remarkable battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge, the Crusher ANC 2 ensures uninterrupted listening sessions. Whether you’re on a long flight, a road trip, or simply enjoying music at home, these headphones will last throughout the day.

The headphones come with easy-to-use onboard controls, allowing you to adjust volume, playback, and ANC settings with a simple touch. Additionally, they offer voice assistant support for hands-free control and effortless access to your digital assistant.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is perfect for audio enthusiasts who crave immersive sound experiences. Whether you’re a music lover, a movie enthusiast, or a gamer, these headphones provide exceptional audio quality and bass performance that truly elevates your entertainment. Additionally, the active noise cancellation feature is ideal for individuals who want to block out distractions and enjoy their audio in peace, whether it’s in a bustling office, on a noisy commute, or in a crowded coffee shop.

Pick up a pair for yourself today for about $230 through Skullcandy’s website where they’re offered in True Black.