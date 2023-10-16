There’s a ton of competition in the wireless headphones market these days. Soundcore entered this arena a few years back and continues challenging big names like Sony and Apple. Anker’s audio brand consistently puts out premium products that are much easier on the wallet. I’ve been testing the new Soundcore Space One headphones and enjoyed them.

Let’s find out my complete thoughts in this full review.

Design

Soundcore did a great job designing the Space One ANC headphones. These canned and banded devices can look bulky and cheap, but Soundcore avoided this trap. The Space One has fantastic curves, angles, and materials. The headphones are also comfortable. You get plenty of plush padding both on the headband and earcups.

Both outer cans of the Space One houses buttons and ports. The right is the busiest with the noise canceling control button, power, 3.5mm jack, and USB-C charging port. To the left, you have a play/pause button and volume rockers.

Inside the left earphone is another sensor that controls on-ear detection while using this Soundcore Space One. This is turned off by default and has to be calibrated in the Soundcore app. Once you set it up, your audio will pause each time you take the Space One off your head and resume when you place them back.

Sound

Listening to audio using the Soundcore Space One headphones has been fantastic. The rich beats coming from the cans punch well above the $99 price tag. The bass and mids are solid without drowning out the vocals.

It sounds like a little thing, but Anker has done a great job finding a balance with acoustics and bass on their entire lineup. The Space One continues this with ease. The active noise cancellation is also good. You can choose from different profiles allowing almost no interference to allowing surrounding noise through the playback.

Another interesting feature is Easy Chat. With it turned on, the Soundcore Space One will listen to you talking and allow conversation input to pass through the mic arrays. After you stop talking, the profile starts the active noise cancelation again. It’s a nifty addition that shows Anker is taking the modern workplace and commuter into account while designing the Space One.

Battery life

Endurance while using the Space One headphones is also really great. I’ve gotten upwards of 50 hours of playback with ANC turned off and over 40 hours with it on. This is enough for the casual user to enjoy these all week with a single charge.

Charging is done via the USB-C port and included cable. You can recharge the Soundcore Space one to one hundred percent in around two hours. That’s a significant amount of time, but with the amount of endurance you get on full battery banks, just five minutes of charge time can get you back four hours of playback.

Conclusion

The Soundcore Space One is the new king of the $100 headphones in my mind. From the sleek design to the exceptional sound and noise canceling, you get a ton for the money. Add in the additional features like body detection, 50 hours of playback, and Easy Chat and these are almost a no-brainer.

You can purchase the Soundcore Space One ANC headphones from either Anker or Amazon below. The Space One is available in three colors: Sky Blue, Latte Cream, and Jet Black.

Purchase the Soundcore Space One from Soundcore

Purchase the Soundcore Space One from Amazon