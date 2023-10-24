Your phone data is one of the most valuable things you own these days. Knowing that is secured during daily use via cloud backups and onboard storage is great, but what happens when you need an emergency deletion reversal? Tools like Stellar Android Data Recovery Tool hope to solve this issue with a desktop software suite.

What does it do?

Stellar is a desktop app for Windows PCs that allows you to scan your mobile devices for recoverable files. The file types include photos, messages, videos, audio, contacts, call history, and personal documents.

Stellar uses proprietary algorithms to efficiently search all available memory on your devices to help recover as much data as possible. It’s compatible with all the major Android manufacturers as well. This includes OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola running at least Android version 6.

How does it work?

Using Stellar Android Data Recovery is as simple as it gets. Once you get the .EXE file from Stellar’s website, you’re just a few clicks away from having the free trial of the desktop suite. This gives you a brief walkthrough of what to expect in the initial view.

From there, you will want to plug in your Android device and continue the steps in the desktop app. This will include a few extra steps on your phone like enabling developer options, USB debugging, and finally allowing the phone to act as a USB storage device.







After taking a few minutes to scan your phone’s internal memory, you’ll get a preview of all the photos, videos, audio, and documents available to be restored. Now, this is also where you’ll have to decide just how valuable this information is to your wallet. It will take at least the Standard user license of $30 to fully recover your data.







The good thing is that the Stellar scanning process found all my recently deleted files and you should be able to restore most user data. Each device is different, but the Stellar team has a great reputation and confidence in their product after our testing experience.

Conclusion

Data recovery is a niche market but can be invaluable in the right circumstances. Stellar Android Data Recovery is a great option for those looking to get those long-lost baby photos back from mistaken deletion. Finally, at just $30, it could be a steal to have that piece of mind and data back on your device in under an hour.

Hit the link below to get started with Stellar Android Data Recovery today with a quick download.