Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker review

There is no way around it — sleep is incredibly important. It’s not just about how much time you spend doing it, or how long you were in R.E.M. sleep. There are many other factors, including when you sleep, the overall quality, and what you’re doing before nodding off at night. Also important are the temperature and lighting in your sleep environment.

The older we get the more we take sleep seriously. Waste too much of your life getting poor or little sleep and you could end up with any number of potential side effects. Diabetes, heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, poor skin, weight gain, low sex drive, and memory problems are just some of the more common ones.

Sleep tracking is one of the most popular features built into wearables, activity bands, and smart watches. Moreover, it’s also a key component in the new Nest Hub from Google. More and more we’re finding that companies are taking steps to enable and empower people with the knowledge and tools for better sleep.

A wearable device is nice because it can track your heart rate, length of time sleeping, and time that you slept. But, it cannot tell you if your room is too bright or if the air quality is less than ideal. On the other side of the coin is something like the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) which remotely captures a whole array of sleep-related data. Awesome yes, but it won’t do any good if you fall asleep on the couch for three hours before heading to bed.

When it comes to sleep tracking there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Fortunately, things get better all the time and new players continue to enter the space.

Tempur-Pedic, a name who should be familiar to many, has been in the sleep game for more than thirty years. Having cut its teeth on mattresses and pillows, it has evolved its product line to include new things such as its Sleeptracker.

Offered as a bundle, it includes a sensor for each side of the bed, a processing unit, a smart cable, and a power adapter.

Using the companion app you can track your sleep on a minute-by-minute basis, getting insights into the overall length and quality. What’s more, it can tell you whether or not your sleeping environment is ideal.

Allergy sufferers know how much of a nuisance it is to wake up with a stuffy nose or find themselve sneezing. That stuff can impact your sleep. So can CO2 levels, temperature, humidity, and overall air purity.

The data from the app may ultimately lead you to setting the thermostat a little lower at night, or running a dehumidifier.

There’s an AI-based sleep coach inside the app that will help you get better, more restful sleep based off of your individual behavior and sleep settings. Between goals and recommendations alone you’ll find small changes in behavior can have meaningful impact.

You may have your alarm set to wake you at 7AM each day but perhaps you’d do better waking at 6:43AM instead. Indeed, the sensors can help the app understand when you are at your lightest part of the sleep cycle, making it easier for you to wake up feeling refreshed.

There’s something strangely powerful in having data and then actually using it. The simple notion of a sleep score, to us, turned sleep time into a game of sorts as we try to get a better number each day. Factor in being able to understand that your bedroom setting could be optimized a bit, and you’re on the fast track to better sleep.

For all of these great features, we need to tell you that you actually get two sets of sleep data. Share a bed with a partner? The Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker is smart enough to detect the individual users and offer separate scores and insights.

We tend to have a dog or two jump in and out bed at night, sometimes cuddling up as close as possible. How does the Sleeptracker handle this? It does a decent job of omitting the unwanted movement or weight but it will occasionally view it as you being restless.

Conclusion

When it comes to tracking our sleep, we prefer things that are non-invasive, and that’s what the Tempuer-Pedic Sleeptracker is. It fits any bed size, installs in minutes, and gives users actionable data and insight.

Whether alone or with a spouse, you’ll appreciate being able to score your sleep time and learn more about what can be done for a better night’s rest.

If taking better care of yourself is important, and it should be, you’d be wise to start with better, more peaceful sleep. You’d also be smart to look into your sleeping arrangements, be it room temperature, air purity, and humidity levels.

The Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker is able to provide all of this, plus more, in a friendly and intuitive mobile experience. Learn more about this, and other Tempur-Pedic products at the brand’s website where you can purchase the Sleeptracker for $299.