The TOPDON TC001 TCView is a thermal imager designed for use in a variety of applications, such as home maintenance, industrial inspections, and automotive diagnostics. The thermal imager uses infrared technology to detect and measure heat signatures, allowing you to identify hot spots, cold spots, and temperature changes in a given area.

Read on to learn what we thought of the TOPDON TCView.

Noteworthy Features

Resolution: 256×192 Pixels

Object Temperature Range: -20~550°C (-4~1022°F)

Compatible with Android Phone / Tablet & Windows Laptops

Includes 9 different color palettes

Two year warranty

Gallery

Thoughts and Conclusion

The TC001 has a wide temperature range of -4°F to 1022°F (-20°C to 550°C) and a resolution of 256 x 192 pixels, making it suitable for a variety of applications.

The thermal imager has a durable and ergonomic design, with a ruggedized casing that feels like it will stand up well to drops and impacts. Plugged in via USB-C, it can measure temperature to 0.1ºC accuracy, giving users an excellent look at the temperatures in the environment.

The TOPDON TCView is a versatile and reliable thermal imager that can be used for a variety of applications, including HVAC, electricians, automotive repair, farmers, and more. Use it with your Android phone or tablet, or Windows laptop, pair it with the mobile app, and you’ll have a completely different perspective on things.

The app’s main page features four tabs: Thermal Imaging, Temperature Monitoring, Gallery, and Personal Information. In the Personal Information tab, users can calibrate the thermal sensor and switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit.

The Thermal Imaging tab allows users to check the temperature of their surroundings and offers various options, such as selecting a point or drawing an area to check temperature, adjusting the color palette, setting temperature limits, and using an Image in Image feature.

The Temperature Monitoring tab monitors changes in temperature of a specific spot and creates a live graph for analysis.

It is perfect for jobs such as security purposes, insulation inspection, cylinder inspections, water leak inspection, and HVAC system inspection.

The mobile app received an update while we were testing the unit, picking up a couple of handy features. You can see a preview of that on the left. We were able to adjust the colors and markup the image after it was captured.

New Features

A “Second Editing” function lets users perform additional processing on photos that have been taken, such as points, lines, planes, pseudo-colors, etc.

Added “Isotherm Ruler” function for second editing

User can set the temperature and change the color of the thermal image on the second editing page

While I appreciated the TCView around the home, I can imagine someone whose job relies on dealing with extreme temperatures or leaks really loving it. It may not be the sort of tool you’d use on a daily basis, but there are few things you can have in your toolbox to rival its capabilities.

You can learn more about the TOPDON TCView and/or purchase yours for about $299.