Imagine getting feature-packed earbuds for under $99. While it might be hard to believe, it’s true. The latest addition to Tranya’s lineup, the Tranya Nova wireless earbuds, is making waves in the audio market. Tranya, a well-known name in the audio industry, has once again showcased its prowess with these earbuds that not only offer a plethora of features but also support wireless charging – a remarkable feat in budget-conscious earbuds.

Expanding its audio portfolio, Tranya has introduced the Nova earbuds, solidifying its reputation for delivering premium sound and sturdy build quality. The Nova earbuds stand as a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence. With outstanding sound quality, robust build, and seamless connectivity, these earbuds set a new standard in the market.

Having used the Nova earbuds for two weeks now, I am impressed by their performance. The sound quality is impressive, the build quality is commendable, and the active noise cancellation feature has truly left a positive mark. What’s even more noteworthy is that these earbuds come at a significantly lower price of $79.99 compared to other competing brands like Anker and AceFast. But the question remains: Can Tranya’s Nova earbuds truly distinguish themselves and establish dominance within the budget earbuds market?

Tranya Nova Unboxing

Price and Availability

Tranya Nova retails at $79.99 and comes in the sole Midnight color option. The Nova earbuds are now available for purchase through Tranya’s official website and Amazon.

Key Features

App Support Compatible with Android as well as iOS

Compatible with Android as well as iOS Wireless Charging support

support Hybrid ANC

Battery Life 36 hours of listening time

Design: Glossy and stylish

-Hard Plastic build

-Compact and lightweight case design

-Comfortable in-ear fit

The pebble shape design is a common sight in the world of earbud cases, with about 6 out of 10 earbuds sporting this familiar look. Tranya’s latest offering, the Nova earbuds, also follows suit with its pebble shape case design.

Crafted from durable hard plastic and finished in a sleek dark blue shade that Tranya aptly names “Midnight,” the case boasts a glossy appearance. It’s notably lightweight, compact, and the smooth texture adds to its tactile appeal.

On the rear side of the case, you’ll find a small pairing button, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port to facilitate charging. Positioned on the front side of the case is a petite LED light that provides insight into the case’s battery level.

This LED light employs three distinct colors – Green, Yellow, and Red – to convey the battery status. For instance, a green light signifies a battery level between 70% and 100%, a yellow light corresponds to a battery level between 30% and 60%, and a red light indicates a battery level below 20%, prompting you to recharge the case.

Upon opening the case, you’ll be greeted by earbuds that feature an AirPods-inspired design, complete with elongated stems. These stems elegantly display the brand’s name and logo, carved onto the surface. Notably lightweight in hand, the buds exhibit a well-balanced construction.

The upper part of the buds boasts a pleasing matte coating, while the stems sport a glossy reflective finish, adding a touch of premium aesthetics. Ditching physical buttons, the buds embrace touch gestures that respond to taps, with no swipe functionality available.

The contents within the box included a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging. However, I did not find any silicone tips during the unboxing process. The earbuds arrived with mid-sized silicone tips already in place.

While I can’t confirm if Tranya offers silicone tips in varying sizes, I personally didn’t receive them. Though, I would have preferred smaller-sized tips for extended usage. The initial set of integrated mid-sized tips provided a snug in-ear fit.

After hours of use, predominantly for calls and music, I found the Nova earbuds to offer a consistently secure in-ear fit, with no unexpected dislodging issues. Wearing the earbuds felt comfortable, thanks to their ergonomic design and lightweight nature.

The design of the buds, characterized by their straight and lengthy stems, is particularly appealing. Sporting an IPX5 sweat and water-resistant rating, these earbuds can withstand wet conditions without any concerns of damage.

Features: Just keep counting

Qualcomm Chip

Customizable EQ presets

Multipoint and wireless charging support

Companion app

When considering the array of features, the Nova earbuds distinctly outshine their available counterparts. In a direct comparison with other offerings, the Nova sets itself apart by offering a comprehensive suite of features, including wireless charging, active noise cancellation, and advanced sound codecs, all packaged within an accessible price point.

At the heart of the Tranya Nova lies Qualcomm’s QCC3072 chipset, working in tandem with advanced aptX technology. Bolstering the auditory experience is the Nova’s 12mm custom dynamic driver – one embedded in each bud – which contributes to a richer sound profile.

The Ambient mode further enhances usability, enabling you to remain connected to your surroundings without removing the earbuds. This proves particularly advantageous in settings like supermarkets or public areas, as it permits clear interaction with others while still enjoying your music.

Bringing together the latest Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, seamless pairing, and support for advanced aptX audio codecs, the Nova ensures uninterrupted wireless experiences. Hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) capability, reducing external noise by up to 43dB, offers a serene sanctuary amidst the chaos of the world.

The incorporation of six microphones (three in each bud), coupled with Qualcomm cVc 8.0 ENC technology, works to filter out background noise, ensuring crystal-clear call quality on the go. Through my testing, the call quality emerged notably strong – voices came through with remarkable clarity even in noisy environments, devoid of sound drop or lag issues.

The Wind Noise reduction feature adds another layer of finesse, mitigating the impact of wind noise and contributing to a smoother, more wind-resistant calling experience.

Although during gym sessions, I did encounter an instance where the earbuds slightly loosened their grip, possibly due to sweat compromising the tight silicon fit. Notably, Bluetooth multipoint pairing support allows the earbuds to simultaneously connect to two devices, facilitating seamless transitions without audio loss.

Powering the Nova are 45mAh batteries within each bud, capable of delivering up to 9 hours of playback with ANC off and 4.5 hours with ANC active. The accompanying case extends this listening time to an impressive 36 hours on a single charge.

Charging options are versatile, with both USB Type-C and wireless charging available. Additionally, the inclusion of wrap charging support ensures that a mere 10-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of listening time.











Personalizing the Nova earbuds is a breeze through the Tranya Audio companion app, accessible on both Android and iOS devices. This app opens the door to an array of customization and control possibilities. Notably, you’ll encounter four EQ presets – the Bass Reducer, Bass Boost, Vocal Beat, and Balance – catering to various sound preferences. If these presets don’t meet your exact preferences, fear not – you can craft your own custom EQ profiles to match your unique taste.

Further enhancing user control, the app empowers you to fine-tune the touch controls for both the left and right earbuds. For instance, a single tap could handle play/pause, a double tap could trigger the next track, a triple tap might activate ANC mode, and a long press could engage the game mode, among other possibilities. The app also serves as a hub for managing ANC mode, game mode, Normal mode, and Ambient sound mode, affording you seamless control over these features, both through the app and the earbuds themselves.

The responsiveness of the touch controls is noteworthy – they promptly register your inputs, ensuring a swift and accurate response. While the earbuds can certainly function without the app, it’s reassuring to know that they work seamlessly. Nevertheless, it’s worth mentioning that the absence of swipe gesture support does slightly impede volume control, which could be more intuitive with a swipe gesture.

To add a touch of personalization, Tranya allows you to rename the device, giving you the freedom to bestow a unique name that resonates with your style. This not only enhances the individuality of your earbuds but also aligns them more closely with your preferences.

Sound Quality and Performance: Smooth bass, clear vocals, and Great sound

Great ANC

Excellent sound quality

Advanced aptX adaptive codec support

For those who prioritize audio quality, it’s worth noting that these budget-friendly earbuds offer a sound experience that you won’t regret. Having spent roughly two weeks immersed in the Tranya Nova earbuds, I can attest to their impressive performance. These earbuds stand out in terms of excellent audio quality, a comfortable fit, and touch controls that respond seamlessly.

A crucial aspect for audiophiles is the bass performance. If bass quality falters, it can significantly diminish the overall music experience. The Tranya Nova earbuds excel not only in their superb sound but also in delivering a smooth bass that remains pleasant even during extended use. Thanks to the incorporation of 12mm powerful dynamic drivers and advanced aptX audio codecs, these earbuds elevate the audio quality, ensuring enhanced clarity and distinct separation between the lows, mids, and highs. This synergy creates an immersive listening experience that impresses across the sound spectrum.

As previously mentioned, the earbuds harness the power of a Qualcomm QCC3072 chip, a driving force behind their superior sound processing capabilities. Having put the Nova earbuds through their paces across diverse musical genres – from bass-heavy beats to delicate instrumental pieces – they consistently deliver an immersive, finely detailed sound experience characterized by notable separation. While the mids hold up well and the highs resonate with precision, it’s the warm, clear vocals that truly shine.

Tranya goes the extra mile by incorporating their in-house SonicMax technology into the Nova earbuds. This technology introduces a unique audio algorithm and advanced processing techniques that collectively contribute to an enriched dynamic range, heightened sound detail, and an overall elevation in sound quality. This enhancement spills over into various scenarios – whether indulging in a binge-watching session or immersing yourself in music, the audio effects become clearer, deeper, and richer, creating a more captivating auditory journey.

The Nova earbuds also present a notable feat: their impressive active noise cancellation (ANC) capability. The strength of the ANC is genuinely impactful in real-world scenarios, especially given the price point at which these earbuds reside. Drawing from personal experience, working remotely often leads me to cafes for a change of environment. In this setting, the Nova earbuds adeptly diminish external noise, offering a near-elimination of most disturbances. While faint traces of background conversation may occasionally seep through, they remain so negligible that they hardly warrant attention. Rating the Nova earbuds‘ ANC on a scale of 1 to 10, I’d confidently assign an 8. It’s remarkable to contemplate how these budget-friendly earbuds manage to deliver such robust ANC capabilities, effectively reducing external noise by up to 43dB and heightening the overall listening and calling experience on the move.

Another notable feature in the arsenal of the Nova earbuds is the game mode, a definite advantage for gamers. Boasting an incredibly low latency of just 40ms, this mode ensures that even the most intricate in-game audio details are clearly audible, significantly elevating your overall gaming experience. Personally, I engaged with popular titles like BGMI and COD mobile while using the Nova earbuds, and I was pleased to observe the absence of any lag or sound drop issues during gameplay.

In my ongoing day-to-day usage, the Nova buds continue to impress. The battery life holds up well, the overall music quality is marked by excellence, adding a layer of enjoyment to listening sessions, and the ANC functionality truly stands out, serving as a highlight of the Nova earbuds. While the option to craft your own customized EQ profiles is appealing, it’s worth noting that the Nova already boasts a remarkable default sound profile that’s simply brilliant.

Should you buy the Tranya Nova earbuds?

You should buy this if….

You want earbuds with good ANC

You want earbuds that support wireless charging

You want a pair of affordable true wireless earbuds

You want earbuds that have a decent battery life

You shouldn’t buy this if….

You want a premium metal case design

You prefer a high-quality sound

Final Thoughts

If you’re still subscribing to the notion that affordable earbuds inherently lack impressive sound quality, then you’re in for a surprise with the Tranya Nova. These earbuds shatter that misconception, presenting an exceptional sound quality enhanced by Tranya’s proprietary SonicMax technology. This unique technology contributes to clearer, richer, and deeper audio effects, capable of impeccably handling a diverse range of genres. Complementing the sonic prowess, the Nova earbuds offer a comfortable fit and a lightweight design that remains gentle on the ears even during extended usage.

The Nova’s prowess extends to its advanced ANC and wind noise reduction capabilities, proficiently filtering out external noise to the tune of up to 43dB. This equates to a crystal-clear calling experience on the move. The addition of an Ambient mode adds an extra layer of convenience – enabling you to engage with your surroundings without necessitating the removal of the earbuds.

A defining feature that sets the Nova apart is its support for wireless charging, a rarity to find in earbuds priced under $99. This feature contributes to the Nova’s well-rounded appeal, showcasing both advanced features and affordability.

At a mere $79.99, the Tranya Nova earbuds make an exceptional choice for individuals seeking high-quality earbuds within a budget. Should you have a bit more flexibility in your budget, the market offers various alternatives like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which, though pricier, deliver their own range of enticing features.

Tranya Nova Full Specs

Hybrid Active Noise Canceling

Qualcomm QCC3072 Soc

Supported LE Audio:

aptX adaptive Audio Technology

Qualcomm cVc 8.0 Technology with 6-mic

Seamless Multipoint Connection

IPX5 water and sweat resistant

Customized App Control

Bluetooth 5.3 Technology

Low latency Game Mode:

2 Charging Methods: The case can be charged by either a Type-C cable or a wireless charging pad.

36 Hours Playtime

Midnight Color