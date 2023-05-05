Treblab makes an awesome array of wireless audio accessories for your connected devices. Whether it’s earbuds or full-fledged speakers, the company has been making great options that also don’t break the bank. I’ve been reviewing the latest model Treblab HD-Force speaker for a month now and it’s another top-notch addition to the Treblab lineup.

Design

The shape of the HD-Force isn’t quite square or a cylinder. Let’s call it a squircle. It’s covered in woven gray fabric that gives a pleasing aesthetic and the material adds to the environmental protection from the elements.

On the top of the Treblab HD-Force is a soft touch area that houses the button controls. There’s also an LED array for battery indications and status. Around the rim of the entire top is another LED ring that pulses different colors to spark up your listening experience. To each side are connections for the attached handle that makes taking this speaker on the go a breeze.

There’s a branded Treblab tag at the bottom of the front of the HD-Force. Around the back on one corner, you also get a covered expansion port bay. Behind the rubber flap, you get a 3.5mm jack, USB-A, microSD slot, USB-C charging port, and a dedicated reset button.

Controls

Let’s circle back to the controls for a moment. These are pretty consistent with most universal Bluetooth controls. The buttons have dedicated functions for play/pause, volume up/down, and power. You can take these controls further with a long press of the volume up button will skip to the next track. The same will take you back a track with the volume down.

The LED ring can be turned on and off by double-pressing the power button. A single press of the power button will switch between audio modes. This rotates between the Bluetooth, Aux port, and microSD card playback options.

Audio

The quality of audio produced by the HD-Force is very good. Even though this speaker is around the same size as a roll of paper towels, its output punches well above its weight class. The HD-Force has plenty of power to push out good bass but doesn’t drown out the rest.

When listening to higher-octave music, the highs, and mids come through with clarity and crispness. Even podcasts sound good on this device allowing the natural tones of just voices to be heard clearly.

Battery life

The endurance between charges is also good with the Treblab HD-Force. The company rates the speaker to last up to 25 hours at 50% volume and I’d say this is fairly accurate. I’ve used this exclusively during my workdays in my home office to play a mix of YouTube Music playlists and podcasts. The HD-Force lasted me around four full workdays of at least six hours of total playback.

When you do deplete the internal power pack on the Treblab HD-Force, you can charge it back to 100% within around eight hours via the USB-C port. That’s a little longer than I expected, but the power bank is rather large at 10,400mAh.

Speaking of the power bank. The USB-C and USB-A can be utilized in reverse. You can plug your other devices like a phone or tablet into these ports to recharge them. It’s a nice touch for a device that’s meant to be used while you are mostly away from outlets.

Conclusion

Treblab has returned to the market with another solid option with the HD-Force wireless speaker. The combination of compact size with large sound makes this device very compelling. Add the IPX6 water resistance, the easy-to-carry handle, and the overall cool design and the HD-Force should be on your list of new tech to add to your home.

Lastly, we have to talk about price. It’s unavoidable really. The Treblab HD-Force is $140 full retail from Treblab’s website or $130 on Amazon. This puts it somewhere just an impulse buy for me, but I still believe it’s well worth the cost.