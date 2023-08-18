I feel like every home needs a wireless speaker at this point. You need to have a way to easily stream audio around the house. Treblab has been making these devices for years now and recently sent me the new Treblab HD Mini to review. I’ve been testing this new speaker for a few weeks and let’s find out how it stacks up in this full assessment.

Design

The overall design language of the HD Mini will be very familiar to those with previous Treblab speakers. You have a small, squircle-type cylinder with a gray and black color palette. On the very top, you have a circular LED array adorned with the Treblab logo.

These LEDs can be used to add to the playback experience. Whether it’s just pulsing through the colors, or you want the lights to bounce along with your music, this can be used either way. It’s a fun little addition to the HD Mini that makes it stand out in the market of compact wireless speakers.

Internally, the Treblab HD Mini is powered by a 10-watt max speaker and 40Hm drivers. The battery pack inside will keep you going for hours and also can charge external devices with the USB-A port. Sadly, the USB-C port is for charging the HD Mini only.

The HD Mini is also ready for outdoor elements with weatherproofing. Treblab has certified the speaker to withstand the IPX5 standard of protection. This should make you comfortable to use this device in light rain or splashes around the pool.

Additional ports are found for an SD card and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This makes the ports pretty well rounded even in this small form factor. It also gives you multiple ways to listen to audio outside of Bluetooth while using the Treblab HD Mini.

Just above the aux ports are power and media controls. These are pretty universal these days and allow you to alter the volume, play/pause, and skip tracks. Nothing else to see here.

Sound

I’m torn on the sound of the Treblab HD Mini. At lower volumes, the sound is decent. The balance is fine with highs and mids coming through as you’d want. However, the bass is pretty much non-existent. While I don’t expect any of these compact models to run you out of a room, the entire sound experience just seems muted.

I’d love to have seen the HD Mini pack a slightly bigger punch. It just never gets loud enough with rich sounds to impress. At the sub $40 price range, it’s not terrible, but I don’t know if it really stands out here again competition.

Battery life

One thing that is a plus is the battery life. Treblabs estimates are up to 25 hours of mixed playback, and I’ve found this to be pretty accurate. I’ve had no issues under general audio use to get to the 20-plus hour mark consistently.

This makes the Treblab HD Mini a great wireless speaker to through in your bag for a weekend trip. Whether you’re bouncing from hotels or AirBnBs, or even remotely away from power camping, then the HD Mini has the endurance to take on the adventure.

Conclusion

The Treblab HD Mini is a compact and versatile wireless speaker ready for your next road trip. While the audio won’t blow you away the sturdy build quality, a nice array of ports, and IPX5 rating make it compelling at just $40.

And if you act quickly, the speaker is discounted by 25% on Amazon at our link below.