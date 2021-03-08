Listening to music is a great, relaxing pastime for most people. Sitting back and enjoying your favorite playlist can make or break a bad day. Having that option with a high-quality portable speaker can make finding that time even more obtainable.

Treblab has another great addition to this market with the HD77 portable speaker. Is it worth the $80 price tag? Let’s find out in this official review of the striking new blue model Treblab HD77.

Design

The HD77 is very similar to our previous review from Treblab with the HD Max. Is has the same rugged casing mixed with thick rubber and nylon weave. This leads to a speaker that can easily be thrown in a bag with little worry about damage.

On each end of the unit is two 12.5 Watt speakers. Each has an aluminum cone stamped with the Treblab logo. The top is flanked by four buttons to control playback and calls. Under the speaker are a port for charging and a 3.5mm auxiliary jack.

Controls

The previously mentioned four buttons offer a nice tactile way to interact with your media while using the Treblab HD77. You have a power button that, of course, turns the unit on and off. It also initiates pairing a new device by holding for three seconds while the speaker is already powered up. If using the 3.5mm jack it will also cycle through wireless or wired playback.

The other three buttons are just as familiar with volume down, play/pause, and volume up. The primary functions of each are pretty obvious, however, a long-press for 2 seconds of the volume down button results in returning to the previous track. Conversely, the same on the volume up button moves you forward a track.

Sound

This little speaker rocks! For something that’s the size of a reusable water bottle, it’s packing quite a concert in there. In my home office listening to music I simply couldn’t take it with the sound on my Pixel past 50 percent. The punch from this little boombox is great.

The bass is very robust and without drowning out the hi and mid playback. The 12.5-Watt speakers on each side really do make it a compact powerhouse. I can honestly say for the size, it’s the best speaker in my home right now.

Battery

No portable speaker is complete without a larger power bank inside. The Treblab HD77 doesn’t disappoint with a 2600mAh pack to keep your music going. The company rates this at around 20 hours of playback per charge with the volume at 50 percent.

I found this estimate to be accurate. You can easily get 20 hours out of the HD77 with more than enough volume to keep you engaged and rocking. One knock though? MicroUSB is still here when you do need a charge. With USB-C the new standard for several years now, this is just not OK.

Final Thoughts

I was pleasantly surprised by the performance of the Treblab HD77. This literal pint-sized speaker more than exceeds my expectations. It’s definitely worth a look over more recognized brands with a much larger price tag.

And that brings us to the final deciding factor: price. At $80 this thing is a steal. Treblab has produced a speaker with a robust sound that can easily be thrown in any bag while traveling. Need a little more incentive? Our users can get a 15 percent discount on the new blue model feature in this review with our coupon code of HD77BLUENEW at checkout!

So what are you waiting for now? Head over to the Treblab HD77 landing page and click the Add to Cart button already.