The Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and waterproof speaker designed to be used in the shower or any other wet environment. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology to wirelessly connect to your smartphone or other Bluetooth-enabled device, allowing you to stream music or take phone calls hands-free while you’re in the shower or bath.

Read on to learn more about the Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker.

Noteworthy Features

Waterproof and portable design: The speaker is fully waterproof and has a compact size, making it perfect for use in the shower or other wet environments.

Bluetooth connectivity: The speaker has Bluetooth connectivity, which enables you to wirelessly connect your smartphone or tablet to the speaker from up to 33 feet away.

Suction cup attachment: The speaker has a suction cup on the back, making it easy to attach to smooth surfaces, such as bathroom tiles or mirrors.

Long battery life: The speaker has a powerful battery that provides up to 10 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, and it can be easily recharged using the included USB cable.

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker is a portable speaker designed specifically for use in the shower or other wet environments. With its compact size and waterproof design, the speaker allows you to enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks while you shower or bathe.

The speaker features Bluetooth connectivity, which enables you to wirelessly connect your smartphone or tablet to the speaker from up to 33 feet away. It also has easy-to-use controls that allow you to adjust the volume, skip tracks, and take calls without having to reach for your device.

The AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker is IPX7 rated, which means it is fully waterproof and can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. It also has a suction cup on the back, making it easy to attach to smooth surfaces, such as bathroom tiles or mirrors.

Editor's Choice

With its powerful battery, the AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker can provide up to 10 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge. When the battery does run low, it can be easily recharged using the USB cable (included).

The Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker is a convenient and portable speaker that allows you to enjoy your favorite music and other audio content while you shower or bathe. Or, take it poolside and feel free to splash around. Its waterproof design, Bluetooth connectivity, and long battery life make it an ideal companion for anyone who loves to sing in the shower or wants to catch up on their favorite podcasts while getting ready for the day.

You can learn more about the Tribit AquaEase Shower Bluetooth Speaker and/or purchase yours for about $40.