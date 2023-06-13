Discover a new level of comfort and support with the Vertagear SL3800 Gaming Chair. Its sleek and ergonomic design, coupled with adjustable headrest and lumbar support, ensures optimal posture alignment during long gaming sessions.

Built with a durable steel frame and upholstered in high-quality PVC leather, this chair offers both style and durability. The high-density foam padding provides superior comfort, while the 4D armrests allow for customizable positioning. The Vertagear SL3800 Gaming Chair works well not just for gaming but for general office needs, too.

Features

Ergonomic design with adjustable headrest and lumbar support

Steel frame construction for durability and stability

High-resilience foam padding for enhanced comfort

PUC synthetic faux leather upholstery for a sleek and easy-to-clean finish

3D armrests for customizable positioning

This chair is meticulously designed to provide gamers with a premium and comfortable seating experience. Crafted with the utmost attention to detail, the SL3800 boasts high-quality materials and cutting-edge features.

The chair is constructed with a sturdy steel frame, ensuring exceptional durability and stability. This robust foundation allows it to withstand the demands of intense gaming sessions and provides long-lasting support. The SL3800 is upholstered in luxurious PUC faux leather, which not only adds a touch of elegance but also offers easy maintenance and cleaning.

Setting this chair up takes maybe ten minutes and can be done by just one person. The instructions are very easy to understand (color photos!) and require little more than screwing in eight screws.

With a weight capacity of up to 200 pounds, the SL3800 provides ample space and support for a wide range of users. The ergonomic design focuses on promoting proper posture, with adjustable features such as a headrest and lumbar support that can be tailored to individual preferences. This ensures that gamers can maintain comfort and minimize strain even during extended gaming sessions.

The SL3800 is packed with features that enhance the gaming experience. Its high-density and resilient foam padding offers exceptional cushioning and support, providing comfort for hours on end. Forget gaming, I love this thing for general office needs. The 3D armrests allow for personalized positioning, enabling users to find the optimal height, angle, and position to alleviate strain on their arms and wrists.

This gaming chair is perfect for a variety of users, from casual gamers to esports enthusiasts. Whether you’re diving into an epic RPG, engaging in intense multiplayer battles, or working on creative projects, the SL3800 is designed to enhance your overall experience. Its sleek design and premium materials make it a stylish addition to any gaming setup.

The version we were sent is Carbon Black which looks quite sharp in the office without coming across as flashy. Other options include Black/White, Midnight Blue, Midnight Green, Midnight Purple, and Burgundy Red. Despite their names, these are also rather unassuming and modern with just the right amount of character.

In our first few weeks with the chair we’re finding that it breathes well and never gets warm or “swampy”, something that tends to happen with fake leather or PVC. Moreover, the fabric wipes down easily, too.

The Vertagear SL3800 Gaming Chair combines superior craftsmanship, premium materials, ergonomic design, and adjustable features to deliver unparalleled comfort and support. Moreover, it’s backed by a ten-year warranty.

You can learn more about the Vertagear SL3800 Gaming Chair, and other models, at the manufacturer’s website. Currently, this model retails for about $330, a price which we feel very comfortable with endorsing.















Editor’s Choice This award is reserved for products, apps, and services which have an overall average score of 4.25 or higher. Graded on a scale of 1-5, our reviews look at a variety of aspects to determine a total rating. Factors which help to create the composite score will often include design, features, price, warranty, audio, battery, general and performance.