he Withings ScanWatch Horizon is a hybrid smartwatch that packs a number of advanced health and fitness tracking features. It’s versatile, feature-rich, and stylish, and it comes with a battery that lasts upwards of 30 days per charge.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Withings ScanWatch Horizon.

Noteworthy Features

Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring: Detect abnormal heart rhythms and potential heart conditions.

Heart rate monitoring: Track your heart rate throughout the day and during workouts and keep track of your overall cardiovascular health.

Activity tracking: Tracks a variety of activities, including steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled. It can also automatically recognize activities like walking, running, and swimming.

Sleep tracking: Track your sleep patterns and provide insights into the quality and duration of your sleep. It can also provide personalized recommendations to help you improve your sleep habits.

Blood oxygen monitoring: Measure your blood oxygen saturation levels, which can provide insights into your overall respiratory health.

Stylish design: It comes with a stainless steel case and a choice of leather or silicone bands and can be worn as a traditional watch or as a smartwatch, making it a versatile accessory for any outfit.

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Withings ScanWatch Horizon is a hybrid smartwatch designed to help users monitor their health and fitness while still looking stylish. It features a traditional analog watch face along with a small digital display that shows notifications and health data.

One of the standout features of the ScanWatch Horizon is its ability to perform an electrocardiogram (ECG) test, which can detect irregular heart rhythms and potentially serious conditions like atrial fibrillation.

In addition to the ECG feature, the ScanWatch Horizon also has a built-in heart rate monitor, as well as sensors to track activity levels, sleep patterns, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The watch can also track workouts and provide detailed metrics like calories burned, distance traveled, and steps taken.

Editor’s Choice This award is reserved for products, apps, and services which have an overall average score of 4.25 or higher. Graded on a scale of 1-5, our reviews look at a variety of aspects to determine a total rating. Factors which help to create the composite score will often include design, features, price, warranty, audio, battery, general and performance.

Users can view all of their health data on the accompanying Withings Health Mate app, which provides insights and personalized guidance based on the user’s goals and habits.

The ScanWatch Horizon is also designed with style in mind, featuring a sleek stainless steel case and a choice of leather or silicone bands. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and other water activities. The battery life is impressive, with up to 30 days of use on a single charge.

Overall, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon is a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and comprehensive health tracking tool that can also function as a traditional timepiece.

You can learn more about the Withings ScanWatch Horizon and/or purchase yours for about $500.