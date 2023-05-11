The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro, now available for pre-order, is a successor to one of my favorite digital projectors of the last few years. Not only is it sized right and pretty portable, it’s powered by Android TV and makes for a great entertainment device. Priced $599, it comes with a $50 discount for a limited time.

Read on to see what we thought of the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro.

Noteworthy Features

400 ISO Lumens

Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) 2.0

Android 11 TV

2 x 8W speakers with Dolby

Gallery

Thoughts and Conclusion

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a small projector that weighs about 2.5lbs and occupies as much space as a roll of paper towels. It’s wrapped in brushed aluminum and looks great on any shelf, regardless of your environment.

While it’s quite portable, it does require a power source, but the included power cord is long enough to reach outlets that might be harder to reach. You can also use it with a portable battery bank, although this will automatically enable an Eco mode which reduces brightness and audio.

One of the major selling points of the projector is the auto-keystone feature, which corrects the aspect ratio, perspective, and focus on the fly. This means you can point the projector at any flat surface from pretty much any angle, and it will adjust the image without having to back out to a specific screen. This feature makes it great for portable use, as you don’t have to spend time adjusting the picture.

On the back of the projector, there is an HDMI 2.0 port with ARC, a USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm output, and a USB Type-C port for power. The MoGo 2 Pro requires 65W of power, which can be found in many high-end charging solutions. XGIMI’s decision to use a Type-C port instead of a proprietary plug or DC connector opens the door to portable batteries and power stations.

A pair of 8W speakers are located on the sides and feature a number of Dolby certifications, which pump enough sound to fill the average living room. If you’re using it outside for camping or projecting on the garage, you’ll be pleased with the volume and clarity. The projector doesn’t have an internal battery, but this isn’t an issue for most people, as there is usually an outlet within reach.

The lens is located on the top right corner of the front with a CMOS camera and 3D ToF sensor that handles the keystone correction. The 1080p picture looks great in dim and lower light thanks to the 400 lumen bulb.

The projector can create a 60-inch screen at about 1.6m or approximate an 80-inch screen at a little over two meters, so you can easily project an image that’s bigger than your current television without needing a large room or wide open space.

The projector does not have Netflix installed on it, but an included pamphlet tells you how to go about sideloading it. With a throw ratio of 1.2:1, the picture quality is great with excellent colors and high contrast, especially in a dark room. Dancing between the various modes will yield different results, each of which is fairly noticeable as you cycle through them.

The MoGo 2 Pro runs on AndroidTV, which works as a user interface and is easy to set up upon taking it out of the box. A few minutes after you plug it in, you’ll be watching content from a variety of sources. It’s not too unlike what you get with the NVIDIA Shield, so the transition is nearly seamless.

While there may be more powerful or more portable projectors out there, the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro sits perfectly in the middle of a Venn diagram of quality home entertainment devices. If you’re looking for a great portable projector, the MoGo 2 Pro is definitely worth checking out.

You can learn more about the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro and/or purchase yours for about $600.